Queen Elizabeth II fears for the life of Prince William and asks him not to fly by helicopter anymore

The Queen Isabel II is concerned and has expressed it to the prince william. His Majesty is fearful for the safety of his family, specifically that of his grandson, so asked him to stop flying helicopters.

The 95-year-old monarch is concerned the future of the king and his family, given the possibility of an accident. Especially because the protocol that prevents royals from flying together has not been followed. A rule that was relaxed, after Prince William divides his time between London and Norfolk, where his home is.

“His Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that he would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather.as helicopters are not the safest form of transportation, “revealed a source according to The Sun.

A concern that occurs despite the fact that the son of Prince Charles is a seasoned aviator who served as an RAF search and rescue pilot for five years.

The same source assured that Queen Elizabeth “He knows William is a capable pilot, but he doesn’t think it is worth the risk that the five of them continue to fly together and he can’t imagine what would happen.”

In addition, the informant shared a particular confession of the head of the British royalty, who would be delighted with “the way William and Kate have met the challenge in recent years and he knows that the monarchy is safe in his hands. “