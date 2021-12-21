review with features, specifications and price

The Realme Pad is the first tablet from the Asian manufacturer. Its objective is clear: conquer the tablet market in the € 200 segment, territory in which competition is somewhat scarce and attacking with a powerful weapon can be a victory.

Whether or not it is the best tablet in its price range is something we will answer throughout this analysis, but we already anticipate that the Realme Pad has convinced us as a product. It gives more than its technical sheet promises and becomes one of Realme’s great assets by the end of 2021 and the entry of next year.

Realme Pad datasheet

Realme Pad Screen 10.4 inch LCD



2,000 x 1,200 px Processor MediaTek Helio G80 Memory 3/4/6 GB Storage 32/64 GB / 128 + microSD (up to 1 TB) Cameras 8 MP (rear)



8 MP (front) Battery 7,100 mAh



18W load Operating system Android 11



Realme UI for Pad Dimensions and weight 246.1 x 155.9 x 6.9 mm



440 g Connectivity WiFi 5



Bluetooth 5.0



4G version Sound Four Dolby Atmos speakers Price From 199 euros

Design: premium on all sides

Aluminum suits this tablet especially well.

The Realme Pad, right out of the box, gives us that feeling that you usually only feel with high-end products: the coldness of aluminum and the robustness of a high-quality product. Both the back of this tablet and its sides move away from plastic (a common material in both mobile phones and tablets of this price), to embrace a solid aluminum.

The quality is evident in this Realme tablet: at no time does it give the feeling of being in front of a cheap product

The camera module sticks out slightly and we found a vertical laser cut to prevent the rear design from being totally flat. The keypad is quite solid, does not dance and the pulsation is hard. The final quality of the sides and back is worthy of a high-end tablet.

If we turn it around, the good news follows. The frontal use is not outstanding, but it is more than enough considering the price range in which the product is framed. The selfie camera hides inside the top frame, being quite discreet.

At the level of dimensions, the Realme Pad convinces. Although it weighs 440 grams, its less than 7mm thickness makes it feel uncluttered and heavy, being very comfortable to use with both hands both vertically and horizontally.

In short, the Realme Pad feels like a premium product, despite being a tablet aimed at conquering the middle segment. We liked its finish, dimensions and design, worthy of a higher category product.

Screen and audio: a surprise multiplied by four

Regarding the screen, we find a 10.4-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. The quality of the panel has been a pleasant surprise, especially for the interpretation of the color, more precise than usual in an economic tablet. The resolution is also enjoyed, not having missed more to play multimedia content.

We miss more comprehensive screen settings.

We miss some extra customization options on the panel, since we can only activate the reading mode, night mode and automatic brightness, without being able to calibrate the device screen to our liking.

However, it more than fulfills its mission: it is a joy to watch series and movies on this tablet, especially if we take into account that the sound section is above any expectation.

Realme has done a spectacular job with the sound of the Realme Pad. All four speakers sound loud, forceful, and with quality

The four speakers on the Realme Pad are a joy.

If something shines at the multimedia level in this tablet, it is the sound. It is spectacular and, in our opinion, the most surprising point in this Realme Pad. It has four stereo speakers that not only have a high volume level, but also boast a quality worthy of a high-end tablet. We just miss a little more bass and a little less distortion when the volume is at maximum.

By default, the Dolby Atmos setting comes in dynamic mode, so the sound adjusts automatically according to the content we are playing. We can switch between two other profiles (movies and music), but we do not have an equalizer, the only point that we miss in this terminal.

Performance and software: the weakest point

Although at the multimedia level the Realme Pad is outstanding, at power level nails the knee. Its processor is the MediaTek Helio G80, accompanied in our case by 6 GB of RAM (the maximum configuration). The processor is insufficient even for the most basic, from what we found lag opening applications, in system menus and, practically, in every task. Being an inexpensive tablet focused on multimedia consumption, it is not something serious, but a more powerful processor would have given it a completely different life.

The Realme Pad is missing a power point. The Dimensity 700 from MediaTek would have suited him better than the Helio G80, a fair SoC

At the benchmark level, these are the data offered by the Realme Pad, in line with what we would find in an entry-level Android.

Geekbench : Single Core 324 / Multi-Core 1,174

: Single Core 324 / Multi-Core 1,174 3D Mark (Sling Shot) : 1,758

: 1,758 PC Mark: 7,725

What we did like is heat dissipation, since it does not heat up even when we are taking the tablet to the limit. Aluminum helps, especially in times like today, the device is cooler than usual.

Regarding the software, Realme UI for Pad is a more limited layer than mobile ROM. It is a minimalist system, with very few options, and without specific additions to take advantage of the tablet format. The good news is that it does not come with preloaded bloatware or features that overburden the system, but we would have appreciated a battery of features designed for tablets.

Battery: more than enough for day to day

The autonomy of this Realme Pad is more than correct, exceeding 6 hours of screen without much problem. Its only sin is the consumption at rest, something high for this type of device.

The battery life in the Realme Pad is good, although we have noticed that the consumption in idle is somewhat high

Charging takes more than two hours, having 18W and 7,100mAh. Realme UI analyzes applications in the background to hibernate them if they consume too much although, for practical purposes, we have not noticed this feature too much.

Camera: unpretentious

Regarding the photographic section, we have two cameras and a simpler app compared to the mobile version. We can do photography, video and we even have manual mode, to control ISO, shutter speed, white balance and little more. Nothing of portrait mode, night or additional functions.

The rear camera is testimonial. It is used to take the occasional photo in an emergency situation.

The rear camera is testimonial, with a low quality, although sufficient for some photography in an emergency. The sensor is only 8 megapixels and it is not even accompanied by an LED flash, so better not to use it when the light falls.

It’s not wide angle mode, the camera is just that wide.

Regarding the front camera, it also has a fair quality, but we liked that it is quite angular. This allows there to be enough content in the image, ideal if we are making a video call and we are more than one at home.

Realme Pad, the opinion of Engadget

The Realme Pad is a solid proposal to recommend if we want a tablet for little money. Its purpose is multimedia content, and here it shines with its own light. Both the panel and the sound section make the experience playing content outstanding, managing to some extent alleviate the problems derived from its lack of power.

The Realme Pad fulfills its mission: it is a very balanced tablet in its price range, about 200 euros

Having a premium aluminum finish also helps, proving that we can have an inexpensive product that moves away from plastic. In short, solid candidate for best tablet for 200 euros, although the versions with greater storage and 5G connectivity soar above 300 euros. If we do not need mobile networks, the basic model is more than sweet.

7.8 Design8.75 Screen8.5 Performance6 software7.75 Autonomy8 In favor The design is wonderful.

The sound section is very surprising.

The value for money is excellent. Against The processor is very fair, it lacks power in each task.

We miss a more complete software for tablets.

The battery does spend quite a bit of idle time, although it lasts in standard use.