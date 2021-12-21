Sarah Jessica Parker makes public that she does not defend Chris Noth over accusations of sexual abuse

Last week it was announced that the actor Chris Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big on “Sex and the City,” was accused of sexually abusing two women in 2004 and 2015.

The present day Sarah Jessica Parker ruled on the matter and made public that he does not defend his former partner in series, Chris Noth. Even though that him actor assures that everything was consensual, the statements against him continue to emerge, since a third victim.

Sarah Jessica Parker does not defend Chris Noth

Through her social networks, Sarah Jessica Parker made strong statements before her followers, as she shared a story in which she wrote her position on the case of Chris Noth.

According to her words, both she and her fellow members of “And Just Like That” are on the side of the victims and applaud them for having the courage to speak out.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the statements against Chris Noth. We support women who have come out to share their painful experiences. We know it has to be a very difficult thing to do and we congratulate you on that, ”wrote Sarah Jessica Parker on her behalf, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.