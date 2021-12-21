Sebastián Córdova leaves America to become a Tigres player

The story between América and Sebastián Córdova came to an end, at least with both of them on the same side. The midfielder lives his last hours as an element cream blue since this Tuesday will travel to New Lion to perform medical examinations and physical tests prior to proceeding with the signing of your contract.

Unofficially, it will be four years that Córdova is linked to the feline institution. An attractive and well-paid contract for which he did not hesitate to accept the operation, more with his own wishes that he had to leave Coapa to continue his career elsewhere whenever with the Eagles failed to stand out.

In his second stage as a Azulcrema player, Sebastian He had the opportunity to play for the first time on the top circuit with the club that formed him as a footballer. It was three years that he was in the Nest, within which he could not be crowned as League champion. 96 official matches later, he has to leave the institution permanently since he previously did so on loan.

THIRD LOW

The output of Sebastian Cordova it will represent the third official loss of America in this winter market. Previously, those of Coapa announced the departure of Nicolas Castillo and recently they did the same with Nicolás Benedetti. Now, it is the turn of Cordova to leave the institution and this week the discharge of Renato Ibarra could also be confirmed.

In such a way, the shaking of the Americanist squad takes shape little by little and this time the guillotine passed through a player from whom they expected a lot at the club, but in the end he could not constantly demonstrate his conditions to the degree of ending up outside the team, so now he will try to recover what was lost in the Sultana of the North.