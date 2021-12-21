SEMG receives a donation of € 322,700 for its Covid Registry

Antonio Fernández Pro-Ledesma and Mirenchu ​​del Valle.

The Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), through its Foundation for Research and Training (Fifsemg), has received a donation of 322,700 euros by the insurance sector to develop projects of the persistent Covid line of research aimed at improving the care of patients with the so-called Long covid. The initiative is part of Being Prepared (to be safer), the donation program launched by 107 insurers last June. Specifically, as it progressed Medical Writing, the SEMG will receive these funds to launch a series of projects related to Long covid, among which the REGICOVID-AP Registry (Identification of the clinical and genetic factors associated with the development of persistent Covid for the risk stratification of its development among those affected by Covid-19). The aim of this registry is to delve into the study of patients affected by persistent covid and establish what risk factors can predict the development of this health problem after acute coronavirus infection.



In order to shed light on this new disease, the SEMG considers it important to have de reliable data from existing persistent Covid cases so far, of its contagion, its symptoms, complications and long-term evolution, as well as the use of health and social resources globally and, especially, in the subgroups of higher risk. Since the control of new cases and monitoring of old ones is carried out from Primary care, this level of care constitutes the ideal environment for collecting data on an infection with community characteristics, due to its accessibility and proximity to the patient and their family, and longitudinal follow-up of patients.



With the donation from the insurance sector, the SEMG will prepare a registry of patients who have suffered Covid-19 – with special attention to those who have developed persistent covid -, and who contact the consultation of the professionals participating in the study , in order to increase knowledge about your disease and monitor it, identifying risk profiles that make it possible to stratify the population based on them and improve their care.



Specifically, the REGICOVID-AP registry will be multicenter and nationwide, as a collaborative, observational, longitudinal, ambispective study of a cohort of patients with a diagnosis of Covid-19 who contact the Primary Care consultation. Recruitment will be carried out from the first level of care, by Primary Care professionals, with the collaboration of the associations of patients affected by Covid-19, Long Covid Acts, and other professionals involved in the care of these patients.



Modify the approach to patients with Persistent Covid

All the variables related to their personal history and the diagnosis and monitoring of Covid-19 will be collected, in addition to performing a genetic analysis and an exome analysis on a subgroup of them. With the set of the mentioned variables, a risk estimation model based on clinical and genetic variables of the host that allows to identify those patients who present a greater risk of developing this disease. Variables related to quality of life, disability and patient experience will also be collected to complete the profile of those affected by persistent Covid, as well as the use of health resources, from the beginning of the symptoms. The data obtained will allow characterizing the different types of patients in the acute phase, identifying those who in their stratification present a high risk of persistence of covid symptoms, to initiate a more intensive approach with the treatments that are demonstrating their effectiveness and efficiency. , and thus reduce the number of affected people who are continuously increasing this evolution of the pathology. With this, it is intended to modify the approach to patients with Persistent Covid or Long Covid, approaching the needs of patients in terms of health and improving knowledge of the disease.

Education and training of health professionals



In addition to the REGICOVID-AP Registry, the SEMG will use the donation in the creation and updating of clinical management documents for patients, as well as in training and dissemination among professionals from different specialties, with academic endorsement from the university. In the same way, a research project will be launched aimed at the development and validation of a comprehensive scale that will allow an assessment of the affectation, beyond its symptoms; and new observational surveys in Long Covid patients on the effect of vaccines or the monitoring of their health status after about

two years of contagion. All of this will generate knowledge aimed at characterizing the disease and those affected by persistent COVID. The president of the SEMG, Antonio Fernández Pro-Ledesma, wanted to thank Unespa for this very necessary donation given that “today, and with the number of patients affected by Covid persistent on the increase, many challenges arise when determining the best care practices for this group based on in the current evidence ”. In addition, he recalled that the groups of affected patients are integrated into this project, “which guarantees that the project is focused on the needs of patients and on the transfer and application of the knowledge generated to those affected and the population in general” .



In the words of the Secretary General of Unespa, Mirenchu ​​del Valle, “the role of general and family doctors is fundamental during the pandemic. They are the doctors closest to the patients, the ones who know us all. They are our family doctors. For this reason, we want to strengthen your work through this donation. A group of 107 insurers has decided to act in a coordinated manner to finance scientific projects that contribute to overcoming the health crisis. Investigation of persistent COVID by the SEMG will be very helpful. Ultimately, our donation seeks to protect and benefit the

set of Spanish citizenship through research. “