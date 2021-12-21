‘Sex and the City’ stars collectively speak out on sexual assault allegations against co-star Chris Noth

Also, Universal Television and CBS announced that Noth will stop being part of the series ‘The Equalizer’ “with immediate effect”.

The stars of ‘Sex in the city’ (‘Sex in New York’, in Spain) Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin davis and Cynthia Nixon have collectively spoken out on the sexual assault allegations against their co-star Chris Noth.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know that it must be something very difficult and we praise them for it “, reads the brief statement that was shared on the networks by the three actresses.

In addition, Universal Television and CBS jointly announced Monday that Noth would stop “with immediate effect” from being part of the cast of the series ‘The Equalizer’The Hollywood Reporter reported. In this fiction, the actor plays a former CIA director and will appear in at least one next episode that has finished its production.

The accusations

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in an article published last week by the Hollywood Reporter. Zoe and Lily, pseudonyms they used to protect their identity, describe alleged violations by the interpreter in incidents that occurred in 2004 and 2015, respectively. The recent release of the film ‘And just like that’, a sequel to the iconic ‘Sex and the City’, motivated both to reveal the facts because it made them relive painful memories, they claimed.

For his part, the 67-year-old actor has denied the accusations and called “categorically false”. “These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago […] The meetings were consensual, “he said.

Two days later, last Friday, a third woman filed a complaint against Noth stating that she was sexually assaulted by the actor in 2010 while working as a lounge singer in a New York restaurant.