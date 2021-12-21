Sisters of Danilo Medina in the Antipulpo case

Aracelis Medina Sánchez, another of the former president’s sisters Danilo Medina Sánchez, has been pointed out as one more figure in the fabric of corruption created by Juan Alexis Medina and disassembled by Operation Antipulpo.

Although she has not been charged, the former president’s sister had a “decisive participation” and exercised influence peddling for the materialization of the acts of corruption of the network Octopus, when she was serving as vice president of the Banreservas, an entity in which 95% of the fraudulent actions were allegedly carried out, as stated in the indictment.

“In the materialization of the acts of corruption object of the present accusation had a decisive participation the investigated Aracelis Medina Sánchez, vice president of the Reserve Bank, an entity used as a private financier for more than 95% of the illicit operations of the network, ”says the accusation in a paragraph on page 20.

In that same file it establishes that being Aracelis Medina Sánchez the executive vice president of the Banreservas, she signed contracts with companies that were controlled by alleged front men of her brother Juan Alexis Medina (main defendant in the case Antipulpo).

“There is a gross violation of the provisions of Art. 14.5 of Law No. 340-06, on Purchases and Contracts of Goods, Services, Works and Concessions, with modifications of Law No. 449-06, in which Editorama, SAS, represented by the defendant’s front men Juan Alexis Medina Sanchez, is hired by the Banreservas, being represented by the sister of said accused, the citizen Aracelis Medina Sánchez, Administrative Vice President, who signs in favor of the company in which the former has benefits, dividends and shares of the company ”.

The accusation of the Public Ministry was deposited last week and in addition to Juan Alexis Medina and Aracelis, there are other relatives of former president Danilo Medina. Among them is Magalys Medina Sánchez accused, Lucía Medina Sánchez and other relatives of the presidential family of the past government led by Danilo Medina are mentioned.