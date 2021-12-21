So we can delete completed tasks from the Reminders app on our iPhone or iPad with a single touch

With use, the amount of completed tasks that accumulate in the Reminders app on our iPhone or iPad can become really important. Reminders that we will not have to consult again, but that continue to occupy space in the app. Fortunately, Apple offers us a option to remove all of them with one touchLet’s see it.

One-touch cleaning for months

One of the novelties of the Reminders app in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is the ability to delete completed reminders in a very simple way. A system that also allows us decide how old the reminders we delete, with which we can selectively clean, preventing tasks already completed from piling up. The steps for this are as follows:

We open the app Reminders on our iPhone or iPad. We enter a list of tasks. We touch the button in the form of three dots. If it appears we touch Show completed.

With this setting activated we will see two changes in the app. On the one hand, in the lower section of each list we will see all the completed reminders appear. On the other hand, we will see that, just below the name of the list, a count of completed reminders will appear. The button will appear immediately to the right Delete from which we can easily deduce its function.

By touching it we will be able to choose between several periods of age of the reminders. We will see that we can choose between more than a month, more than six months, more than a year or All completed. With this we will make sure choose exactly which reminders we want to remove.

After selecting the option simply We confirm the deletion by tapping on Remove [número] reminders so that the Reminders app itself is in charge of completely eliminating those tasks.

Then, if we consider it appropriate, we can go back to follow the steps we have seen above and select Hide completed to stop seeing those tasks on our list. Stop seeing them, at least, until the next cleaning. One that we will do, as we have seen, with a single touch: easy and efficient.

Image | Patrick Perkins