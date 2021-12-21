Son of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán is caught with a firearm at the airport

Eduardo Capetillo Jr., son of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, He was caught at the Mexico City airport documenting a firearm.

When intercepted by the cameras of the television program “De Primera Mano”, the 27-year-old explained the reasons why he was traveling with this device, flatly denying that it was a matter of insecurity in Mexico.

“It’s sports shooting, totally sports the subject, from a very young age there on the ranch with my grandfather he taught me to shoot from a very young age, from a very young age”, explained to the cameras.

For Eduardo Capetillo carrying weapons for personal defense purposes is not an option, as he fully trusts the security provided by the authorities.

“You have to trust a lot in the public security of the country, that the truth is they do an excellent job there, I don’t think why we should speak ill of our country, on the contrary, “he said.

Eduardo Capetillo will debut in the Mexican regional

A few days ago during an event of a famous magazine in Mexico City, Eduardo Capetillo Jr. talked about his debut in the Mexican regional so he was asked if he is not afraid of the insecurity with which the exponents of this genre live.

“Violence is wrong, whatever the group, Violence is fatal, it is not justified by gender, age, or income, lViolence is wrong in any sense, “he concluded.

Eduardo Capetillo Jr. is the brother of Ana Paula, Alejandra, Manuel and Daniel, together they make up the extensive family of famous actors Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo.

Here you can see the statements of Eduardo Capetillo Jr .: