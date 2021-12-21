Spike Lee gets the key to New York City – Telemundo New York (47)

It’s a surprise he didn’t already have it, given his iconic status locally, but now filmmaker Spike Lee can officially say he holds the key to New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday presented Lee with the key to the city, a ceremonial but high-profile honor that recognizes his decades of local art and works. (The city’s website is careful to point out that the key doesn’t actually open any locks or doors.)

“His voice is one of the truest voices of all New Yorkers,” De Blasio said. “The way he understands our city, he loves our city, he sees our neighborhoods and our lives.”

Lee, wearing orange Knicks glasses, sat down with de Blasio at Tuesday’s COVID-19 press conference to accept the honor, a large key that resembles the one used to open the back door of City Hall.

“It’s very simple, I love New York City,” Lee said. “I live and die in New York City, the largest city in the world.”

Lee is the eleventh person to receive the key to the city from De Blasio, whose term as mayor ends in a few days. Most of the previous awards have gone to athletes, patrons of the arts, and those who advocate for 9/11 survivors.