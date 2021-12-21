Starbucks in Venezuela: a ship that sails illegally

It was on Friday, December 17, when the cafeteria, only identified then with the logo of the brand founded in 1971 in Seattle, in Washington, United States, opened its doors in Venezuela.

On the main avenue of the Las Mercedes urbanization, which tourists have dubbed for years as “the pink zone” of Caracas. And then the comments on social networks began to rain. Especially on Twitter and Instagram, where the majority question the authenticity of the establishment.

That’s right. Because dozens of entrepreneurs had tried for years to introduce the brand on the market and had come face to face with an old legal regulation that restricts the practice of marketing coffee produced abroad. Because acquiring the Starbucks franchise was extremely expensive and also required legal procedures that often take decades to complete.

And in the last three years, because Starbucks is a company listed on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (Nasdaq), that is, the second largest stock market and stock exchange in the United States; and due to the sanctions imposed on the government of Nicolás Maduro, it cannot authorize its installation in the country. At least not legally. Otherwise it could be penalized.

Only in practice, the matter seems to be different. For example: In 2018, in the city of Valencia, Carabobo state, a coffee shop began to distribute Starbucks coffee packages in its establishment. And even to serve at their tables the different products (coffee, tea and syrups) of the brand, for which he boasted that he had arrived in the country. But it was not so.

While the still lifes, which, it must be said, import their products without paying tariffs and without anyone requiring sanitary permits, they still began to acquire Starbucks coffee through different intermediaries. And in different presentations. Especially in cans and glass bottles. But this also did not indicate that the brand was legally in the country. Now yes.

In addition to the logo at the entrance of the Las Mercedes establishment, there is another element that links it directly to Starbucks. The accompanying phrase: “We proudly serve”, which is, all over the world, oh, little detail, “we proudly serve Starbucks”, and which refers directly to the gigantic program of marketing offered by the brand to train its customers on how it should operate throughout the world. After signing the alliances and counting the greens, it is understood.

An institution, a sort of “Coffee University”, created to train “baristas to serve the perfect Starbucks drinks” all over the world. Or to “provide service solutions to those places that do not have their own service”, as stated on the brand’s website. And all with the alliance of another world-renowned company: the Swiss multinational Nestlé.

Only that Nestlé Venezuela has made it more than clear that it has no relationship with the establishment, according to company sources.

What is clear then is that the Las Mercedes cafeteria has subscribed to the Starbucks “We proudly serve” service, which allows it to market and serve its products, bypassing the US government sanctions on Venezuela under the table. This is: with the use of their icons (the siren, the green circle and the brand’s emblem phrase), but without using their direct identification. Not even on social media. I would not be the first to do it (see the PRODUCT note about the LEGO store in Sambil). And everything seems to indicate that it will not be the last.

Can it be said that it is the first Starbucks franchise in Venezuela? No. Not legally. The Chamber of Franchises of Venezuela does not even count it among its affiliates.

And yet Starbucks is already anticipating the opening of other similar stores in Caracas, according to the cafeteria workers themselves. And in the long term also in the interior of the country. Always next to, by the way, the Yeet! Establishments, the market place that was inaugurated years ago with Venezuelan capital and digitally in the United States, and that now materializes with its own establishment in Caracas.