Stephen King claims that he "admires Elon Musk", prompting a wave of criticism from his followers

Dec 21, 2021 19:02 GMT

A netizen said that the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors “shows how successful you can be when you have your father’s money from blood emeralds and don’t pay taxes.”

American writer Stephen King wrote this Monday on his Twitter account that “he admires Elon Musk”, which caused a wave of criticism from his followers. King’s comments come after the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors was named Person of the Year for 2021 by Time magazine.

"Maybe i'm partially chinese": Elon Musk reacts to his incredible resemblance to a young Asian who is all the rage on the Internet

“I admire Elon Musk, but the true characters of the year are the doctors, nurses, first responders and scientists who have worked so gallantly – there is no other word – to fight this deadly and ever-changing virus,” explained King. .

Thus, although users agreed with his comments about the coronavirus, many were unhappy with his admiration for the South African tycoon.

“There is nothing to admire about Elon Musk”, wrote one. Meanwhile, another netizen said that the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors “shows how successful you can be when you have your father’s money from blood emeralds and you don’t pay taxes.” For its part, one more user considers it to be “the scariest thing” that King has written.

