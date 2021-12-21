Surprise and pain for the death of Carlos Marín, one of the singers of Il Divo

Sunday dresses in pain for music as Carlos Marin, Spanish singer part of the world famous musical group Il Divo, passed away at the 53 years. As reported from the group’s official networks, Carlos’s death occurred due to complications caused by COVID-19.

“It is with great regret that we let you know that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. His friends, family and fans will miss him. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos”, Says a part of the message published by Il Divo on Twitter. “For 17 years, the four of us have been together on this incredible Il Divo journey, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that your beautiful soul may rest in peace. With love – David, Sebastien and Urs”Concludes the message.

Days ago, precisely the December 8 last, it was learned that Marín had entered a hospital in Manchester, with a COVID-19 picture. Shortly after it was learned that the singer was referred to an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) as his condition had worsened.

“Unfortunately due to illness, the remaining dates of the December 2021 UK tour have been postponed to December 2022. Il Divo is deeply apologetic to his fans but hopes to return to the stage in the new year.”Read an official message from the group. At that time the fans were distraught by the situation, then the band confirmed that Carlos Marín was the one who was complicated. “Our dear friend and colleague, Carlos, is in the hospital. We hope and pray for a speedy recovery”, They reported from Il Divo.

Il Divo arises in 2003 in England, having the renowned producer Simon Cowell as founder. Quickly the group formed by Urs Bühler, Carlos Marin, David miller Y Sébastien Izambard took place in the music scene, but to world level.

Regarding Carlos, the singer was born in Rüsselsheim, Germany, in 1968. At the age of 12 he moved with his family to Madrid where he continued to cultivate his abilities as baritone. By his adolescence he managed to stand out in talent programs in Spain, this helped him so that in the future he could experiment with your career, testing and sweeping What musical actor.

In 2003 he was summoned by Cowell for the musical project that he was developing. After an exhaustive search around the world, Cowell’s plan took shape and Il Divo was born. So far the band has released nine studio albums, from Il Divo from 2004 to For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown 2021. Since then the band has reached nearly 40 million copies sold worldwide.