Surprise and pain for the death of Carlos Marín, one of the singers of Il Divo

Admin 2 days ago Entertainment Leave a comment 41 Views

Sunday dresses in pain for music as Carlos Marin, Spanish singer part of the world famous musical group Il Divo, passed away at the 53 years. As reported from the group’s official networks, Carlos’s death occurred due to complications caused by COVID-19.

It is with great regret that we let you know that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. His friends, family and fans will miss him. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos”, Says a part of the message published by Il Divo on Twitter. “For 17 years, the four of us have been together on this incredible Il Divo journey, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that your beautiful soul may rest in peace. With love – David, Sebastien and Urs”Concludes the message.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

JLo came out in defense of Ben Affleck after his controversial statements

Ben Affleck told a few days ago the bad moment that his ex-relationship put him …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved