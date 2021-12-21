Sylvia Pasquel gives her opinion on Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio’s tour in the United States

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio surprised their fans by announcing a joint tour that It is called “Perrísimas Tour” and that will take place in 2022 in several United States cities.

As of recently, Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandra Guzmán’s sister, was questioned by the program “Come Joy” on this tour, to which he reacted: “It seems like the lawsuit, right?”, between laughs.

However, the actress expressed her good wishes for this tour together and noted that she would like both Alejandra Guzmán as Paulina Rubio enjoy this collaboration to delight to his fans in the United States.

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio together on a tour

In addition, Sylvia Pasquel He commented: “This is always a joy for the fans, they are the ones who come out winning. We hope you come to Mexico soon. There are many dates in the United States, that they go well, that they get along… I hope to God they are smart because this is a business … you have to be tolerant. ”

In this interview, the actress also recalled the Alejandra Guzmán’s iconic cry: “Hey güera”, name of the song that “The Queen of Hearts” dedicated to Paulina Rubio, who in turn reacted with the theme “Mine” in their dispute over the love of Erik Rubín.