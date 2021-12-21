Telefónica immerses the servers of a central in liquid

The operator begins by explaining that, in recent years, it has deployed the free cooling system in thousands of buildings and radio base stations. Basically, it kicks in when the temperatures are low. In this case, they take advantage of the external air to cool the equipment and servers and reduce energy consumption by up to 30%. Although it seems like a perfect system, the truth is that it does not work in all cases and its implementation does not totally eliminate the use of cooling systems, especially on the hottest days of the year.

Liquid immersion cooling

Therefore, today they have implemented a solution developed by Submer that uses “A new liquid cooling technique to significantly improve energy efficiency by up to 50%, reduce carbon emissions from the use of refrigerant gases, reduce the footprint and improve the total cost (TCO) of data centers.”