Tennis player Peng Shuai denied having made a complaint of sexual abuse against a former Chinese government official

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denied having made a complaint of sexual abuse

The Chinese tennis star Peng shuai She denied having accused someone of sexual abuse, in her first statements to the press since she publicly revealed that a man with a high position in the Communist Party forced her to have sex. But her statement did not appease the international consternation over her situation and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) expressed doubts that the tennis player has spoken “without censorship and coercion.”

Peng’s social media complaint in November was quickly censored in China and sparked international consternation, with expressions of concern from the UN and world tennis stars.

But in statements to Liane zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, the Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion denied making the complaint. “I want to highlight a very important point: I never said or wrote anything accusing someone of sexually assaulting me”Said Peng, 35, in footage apparently recorded with a mobile phone at a sporting event in Shanghai. “I would like to emphasize this point very clearly,” he added.

Given this, the women’s tennis body said in a statement that “these (Peng’s) appearances do not alleviate or address the WTA’s major concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship and coercion.” The organization insisted on demanding a “comprehensive, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship.”

An unverified video uploaded to the internet by an official Chinese journalist shows Peng speaking with basketball star Yao Ming (Reuters)

Peng posted on the Weibo platform, the Chinese version of Twitter, that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, a septuagenarian, forced her to have sex in an intermittent relationship of several years. The message was quickly deleted from the Chinese network, but screenshots were uploaded on Twitter and generated worldwide reactions.

In Zaobao’s video, when asked about the message on Weibo, Peng replied that it was a “private matter” about which there are “many misunderstandings”, without going into details. Previously, the Chinese state press had published images of the tennis player, including some of her at a tennis tournament. She also posted a screenshot of an email that Peng reportedly wrote to the WTA saying “everything is fine.”

But that didn’t ease the worry about Peng. WTA President Steve Simon said he “finds it hard to believe” the Chinese athlete’s email and questioned whether she is free to speak openly.

Dressed in a red T-shirt and dark jacket, both with the word “China” printed on it, Peng told Zaobao that the mail was legitimate and written “entirely of (his) own will.” In the video, a person is heard asking if he has been under surveillance since he made the accusation, to which he replied that he had always “been free.”

Hours earlier, an unverified video uploaded to the internet by a Chinese government journalist shows Peng talking to the basketball star. Yao Ming and two other Chinese sports figures, the Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and the retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

The WTA called for Peng’s allegations to be fully investigated and suspended all of its tournaments in China and Hong Kong.

With information from AFP

