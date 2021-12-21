Terra, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and Polygon Lead Crypto Ups By Investing.com







By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Day of widespread increases this Tuesday in the cryptocurrency sector, which is trying to gain momentum and recover positions after the falls suffered yesterday.

Among the top 15 positions in the ranking, the double-digit promotions of,, and, in positions 9, 10, 13 and 14, respectively, stand out.

“Avalanche has strengthened its trend of a possible bullish race towards $ 160 in the coming sessions,” he collects. Cointelegraph.

This medium expects the same for Terra, placing the uptrend on the way to 100 dollars.

For their part, and they are also rising notably, and are currently moving at $ 48,000 and $ 4,000, respectively.

