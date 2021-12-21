Terra, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and Polygon Lead Crypto Ups By Investing.com

Admin 2 days ago Technology Leave a comment 63 Views



By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Day of widespread increases this Tuesday in the cryptocurrency sector, which is trying to gain momentum and recover positions after the falls suffered yesterday.

Among the top 15 positions in the ranking, the double-digit promotions of,, and, in positions 9, 10, 13 and 14, respectively, stand out.

“Avalanche has strengthened its trend of a possible bullish race towards $ 160 in the coming sessions,” he collects. Cointelegraph.

This medium expects the same for Terra, placing the uptrend on the way to 100 dollars.

For their part, and they are also rising notably, and are currently moving at $ 48,000 and $ 4,000, respectively.

Follow the evolution of the main cryptocurrencies here: https://es.investing.com/crypto/currencies

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Crypto Entrepreneur Justin Sun Reveals He Was The Anonymous Bidder Who Paid $ 28 Million To Fly Jeff Bezos To Space

Published: 23 Dec 2021 01:31 GMT Sun will travel into space in 2022 and choose …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved