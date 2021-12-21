Tesla will sell a fleet of Model 3 to New York: the Police will be ‘electric’

A document signed by the Government of New York revealed the intention to buy 300 Tesla Model 3.

The ambitious electrification plan for official vehicles in the city of New York revealed the negotiations that the local government is carrying out with the American manufacturer Tesla, for the acquisition of a complete fleet of Model 3.

The documents that show the purchase speak of an approximate of 300 units of the electric sedan, deal that would be closed by $ 12,360,000 dollars. The vehicles will be specially destined to serve in the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The NYPD had previously purchased a Tesla Model 3 for turn it into a patrol and everything seems to indicate that its operation was efficient, since with the negotiations underway, a good part of its vehicles will be electric henceforth.

Tesla Model 3 will sound ‘sirens’

This proposal for the acquisition of a batch of electric cars from Tesla is announced after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced months ago that an investment of $ 75 million to migrate to a cleaner mobility.

Projections include the addition of 300 electric vehicles to the official ranks for replace models powered by gasoline, the first promise that would be becoming effective with the purchase of the Tesla Model 3 in question.

In addition to the vehicles, an infrastructure must be created for their operation that will include 275 fast chargers, 20 portable vehicle chargers and 11 new solar charging stations that will complement the sustainable mobility plan in New York.

It must be said that they will not only be compact vehicles for the Police Department, since in a short term the purchase of three electric buses and 78 electric ambulances, added to that, they will readjust 125 diesel trucks to make them zero emissions.

ALSO READ: Youtuber preferred to exploit his Tesla instead of repairing it for 20 thousand euros

Jessica Paola Vera García.

Do you have something to say? This is your space: