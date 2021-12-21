Texas oil drops 4.37% to $ 67.76 amid omicron fears

The intermediate oil price of Texas (WTI) opened this Monday with a fall of 4.37% and stood at 67.76 dollars a barrel, dragged, once again, by the fears that the expansion of the omicron variant of the coronavirus arouses.

At 09:15 local time (14:15 GMT) on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for January delivery were $ 3.10 off the previous close.

Fears for the continued expansion of the omicron variant and the restriction measures that may be imposed to prevent its expansion have seized the minds of investors, who fear that the new variant could impact fuel demand.

“We are really seeing omicron spread like wildfire, and that weighs on confidence,” FlowBank chief investment officer Esty Dwek was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.

The omicron variant already weighed last week in the WTI which in the weekly calculation lost 1.13%.

Also last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced that it expected a relaxation in the high global oil prices by 2022 due to the increase in production, the release of reserves, the increase in refining and the irruption of the new variant of covid-19.

In the weekly report on the oil market, the agency stated that the global demand for crude oil will temporarily reduce its recovery, but without slowing it down, due to the new global increase in covid cases, and will return in 2022 to its pre-pandemic levels.