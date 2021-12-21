The 13 best Android apps of 2021

Before ending the year, we selected the best applications that have arrived on Android in 2021.

Every year thousands of new applications and games are added to the Google Play Store catalog, and although the latest data suggests that Android users are increasingly downloading more apps, very few of the newcomers end up succeeding. However, amid the barrage of new releases, it’s easy to find great new apps that truly add something new to the landscape of available mobile apps.

Taking advantage of the approaching end of the year, we wanted to review the best pitches applications that we have assisted in the last twelve months, to select the X best Android apps of 2021.

Wallpaper Engine

After a few months of waiting, Android Wallpaper Engine, the mobile version of one of the Most popular live wallpaper utilities on Windows.

Thanks to this app, Wallpaper Engine users have the ability to import your entire collection of wallpapers to the mobile and use them as wallpaper. All funds have a great quality and it is possible to use animated backgrounds in both 2D and 3D.

Media Bar

Another application that could not be missing in this selection is Media Bar. It is a customization tool that allows use the system status bar as a media player controller.

In this way, it is possible to see the progress of a song or video in the status bar, and fast forward or rewind by sliding your finger on it.

Buzzkill

The renowned developer Sam ruston, famous for having created apps like Luci, Hurry, Bouncer or Flamingo for Twitter, now brings us a tool designed to grant “super powers” to notifications.

With her, it is possible see the notifications you want to see, at the most appropriate time. For this, various options and functions are included, such as the possibility of avoid receiving multiple notifications from the same contact who has just sent multiple messages, the option to configure a specific vibration pattern for each application or contact, and much more.

Like all applications from this developer, BuzzKill has an extremely careful design, with a minimalist and simple appearance, which makes setting up notifications a simple process.

It is a paid application, which has a price of 2.59 euros.

Colorize

From the hand of the same developer who created one of the most popular image scanning apps, Photomyne, arrived this year Colorize, a useful tool that allows you to “colorize” any black and white photograph using the can of artificial intelligence.

The results are simply amazing, and the application stands out for its ease of use. Although you can download and try for free, you need to checkout to unlock some features.

Android 12 Widget Pack

With Android 12 came Material You, introducing a completely renewed aesthetic in the operating system and Google applications. Many of them also introduced a widget collection based on the new Material design lines.

These widgets, however, are no longer exclusive to Google Pixels updated to Android 12 thanks to applications such as Android 12 Widget Pack, a complete collection of widgets for the home screen, based on those that Google has included in its apps. To work, the app requires the KWGT tool.

Lawnchair 12

One of the best Android launchers that exist was completely renewed this year, to bring the news of Android 12 to the world completely free of charge, and without the need to change Android version.

With Lawnchair 12 anyone can enjoy the Material You design, the automatic themes of Android 12 and more news on their mobile, totally free, without ads or purchases in-app.

Darkinator

Another useful personalization tool to highlight this year is Darkinator. Its operation is simple: once installed, the app gives us the possibility of choose two wallpapers, one will be used when the system light theme is activated, and it will automatically switch to the other when the dark theme is activated. Simple, easy, and above all, free.

Notesnook

Every now and then new note apps that promise to completely revolutionize the landscape of productivity apps. This year has been the year of Notesnook, a kind of alternative to Notion, cross-platform and with end-to-end encryption to keep our notes always safe.

The app stands out for having a huge variety of different functions and tools, such as the option to pin notes to notification panel so as not to forget about them, or the possibility of sharing notes with other people as if they were blog posts.

Notesnook is a free app, but offers a subscription payment method with purchases in-app ranging from 4.29 to 49.99 euros.

Water Resistance Tester

In its day we already analyzed this useful app that allows us to know if our mobile is still waterproof. Water Resistance Tester is free, and since it uses the pressure sensor built into the phone, the results it offers are reliable.

Ivy wallet

Those who are looking for a application with which to manage your personal finances they should try Ivy wallet, a new app free and open source, with an exceptional design and many options that help to keep an exhaustive control on the income and expenses.

This finance manager allows have multiple accounts and record the income and expenses of each one, establish budgets based on categories or create savings objectives.

Ivy Wallet includes support for all types of currencies, including cryptocurrencies. In addition, thanks to the synchronization in the cloud, it is possible to save backup copies of the data to restore them when changing mobile phones and not lose information.

And if you already used another app of this type, you should know that you can import your data to Ivy Wallet in CSV format easily.

Although the app can be free downloadSome of its functions require a paid subscription, the price of which starts at 0.99 euros per month. All functions can also be unlocked with a single payment of 6.99 euros.

RetroPod

Smartphones ended the iPod, and the iPod now comes to our smartphones. The circle closes with retroPod, an application that simulates the experience of an iPod Classic, reliving details such as the central control wheel.

Of course the app works as a full music player, capable of recognizing files saved on the mobile’s internal storage, as well as on external drives.

The experience has been replicated in an almost exact way, adding even haptic response to the touches on each of the controls of the central wheel.

CapCut

CapCut is the video editor of the creators of TikTok, and in the last year it has become one of the most downloaded apps worldwide.

And it is not for less, because it is a full video editor that, despite having a good handful of functions, does not sacrifice simplicity of use. Also, it is an editor perfect for those who create content directed to social networks, since it houses a database of hundreds of royalty-free songs.

AnyTracker

We conclude this list of applications with one of the most useful tools that have come to Google Play in recent years.

AnyTracker is an application that allows you to keep track of … basically anything you can imagine. Be it a specific number on a web page – the price or stock of a product, for example -, the number of subscribers to a YouTube channel, the price of a cryptocurrency, the steps you have walked or the calories you have taken. you have burned in a period of time and much more.

And if the options offered by the app do not seem enough, you can always create your own custom “tracks”, to receive notifications when a value changes.

AnyTracker has a nice design and easy to use, and among other functions includes the option of receive notifications, add widgets to the home screen or view a history of all settings that have been monitored over time.

The app can be downloaded and used for free. However, there are some limits that can be removed by paying for the version Pro.

