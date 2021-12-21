The 3 players who can break Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

According to expert analysts, 3 players would be the closest to breaking Stephen Curry’s record for 3-pointers in the NBA.

Stephen Curry became the top 3-point scorer in the history of the NBA surpassing Ray Allen’s 2,973 3-point shots and, although it seems an impossible record to break, expert analysts gave 3 players who could surpass this mark.

According to statistics from advanced analytics, Stephen Curry would retire from the NBA with 5,632 3-pointers made at age 40 with a record that would be impossible to achieve unless these 3 players defy the projections and do something huge.

Anthony Edwards He has the potential to develop the three-point shot and according to the specialized portal Fadeaway World, he is one of the players who could break Stephen Curry’s record, as they give him a 5,600 triple projection when he retires from the NBA. It would only be 32 shots of three units from the mark. Will it succeed?

With only 23 years old, Bring young averages 7.1 3-point attempts per game in the 2021-22 NBA season and would need at least two seasons with an average of 5 three-point shots scored to meet the projection that would break Stephen Curry’s record: 5,700 3-point shots.

The player most likely to break Currry’s 3-point record

Yes Luka doncic continues for one more season with an average of 2.7 3-pointers per game and will have a better start than Stephen Curry in this statistic. However, the star of Dallas mavericks You need at least 4 seasons averaging 4.5 3-point shots scored and three seasons averaging 5.3 for him to retire from the NBA with 5,900 triples and thus break the record of ‘Chef’.