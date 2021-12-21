The 6 principles of Pilates that make this discipline an ideal exercise for your body

Almost everyone who does a little physical exercise and attends the gym more or less regularly knows what the pilates. This method, created by Joseph Hubertus Pilates in the early 20th century, has today become a very popular exercise modality practiced by hundreds of thousands of people around the world. This is so because of the Benefits that it contributes to the body, and that have been demonstrated through different scientific studies.

To create his method, Pilates was inspired by other specialties such as yoga wave gymnastics, fusing in the session the muscular force with the breathing and the relaxation body and mind. In this discipline, the work that is carried out is focused on the development of the internal muscles, to contribute to improving the Balance corporal giving firmness Y strengthen the spine.

Pilates is based on six principles that explain why it is so cash for the body and because it is often used as a method of body rehabilitation. According to Dr. Diego Giménez, head of traumatology at the Hospital Quirónsalud Murcia, these principles are the control, the breathing, the motion flow, the precision, the centered and the stability.

Control

The control It involves working your muscles to be strong throughout the movement, reducing muscle mass in the process. In this way we also encourage the body to activate other smaller muscles that help the muscles of the body to work and are the keys to developing coordination and balance through movement.

Breathing

To get a fluid motion and the Balance, deep and steady breathing is essential. The breathingIn fact, it is one of the most important aspects of Pilates practice.

Movement flow

Pilates lets our body move freely with control Y precision, promoting the flexibility in the joints and muscles and preparing it to move and lengthen with a uniform rhythm. East movement it should be balanced and flow smoothly.

Precision

Pilates combines control with the spatial awareness of movement. To do these exercises we must adopt a precise position of the body throughout the movement, so that you can get the most out of your training and prevent injury.

Centered

In Pilates, abdominal muscles they have a leading role because they help us find the center and ensure adequate stability with each exercise. That is, with Pilates we also strengthen the core

Stability

Many of the Pilates exercises are aimed at the torso stability, especially those that are made on a mat. In this way, movement of one part of the body is avoided while the other is exercising, which favors stability.





