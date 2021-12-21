The ADA price is just a “noise” and Cardano remains one of the leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, says Charles Hoskinson

Cardano (ADA) price action has frustrated investors since the cryptocurrency hit its all-time high of $ 3.10 on September 2, 2021. Caught in a downtrend that began shortly after, the ADA was unable to keep up. from the renewed price records of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in November and today, trading at $ 1.23 at the time of writing this article, is 60% below the high, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Weekly chart of the ADA / USDT pair. Source: Trading View

However, according to Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, the ADA price action is just “noise.” Judging by all the metrics except its share price, the cryptoasset has never been in better health, as it stated in an open question session broadcast on its YouTube channel last week:

“The good news is that every metric that can be measured on Cardano’s health from January 1, 2020 to the close of this year on December 31, 2021, every metric in the last 24 months has been absolutely exceptional. Since the number of ADA stakes, up to the number of active users, the participation of the catalysts, social signals, the creation of accounts on Reddit and Telegram, among other things, up to the actual volume of transactions of Cardano, the growth of the use and the utility of Cardano, the ecosystem of DApps that are being formatted for Cardano, including venture capital investments. All measurable metrics, significant or not, have been improved. There are none that are not available. [crecido]”.

For Hoskinson, critics who point to the slow development of the Cardano ecosystem and judge it solely by market valuation criteria must understand that the network is developing with a long-term approach, regardless of the progress and valuation of direct competitors such as Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), which have attracted projects in NFT (non-fungible tokens), gaming, DeFi (decentralized finance) and the metaverse, emerging sectors of the cryptocurrency industry throughout 2021.

As he wrote in a post published on Saturday on his personal blog, this is the network’s greatest asset against its rivals:

“Projects like Cardano were and continue to be the antithesis of this mindset. We have always opted for a systematic, patient and refined process that progresses publication to publication, launch to launch, rather than chasing the hype and the latest cycle.” “

Hoskinson claims that large-scale adoption of cryptocurrencies and all the technologies related to them is still a long way off. It should take at least ten years before they reach the general public.

Therefore, Hoskinson stresses that judging Cardano by ADA price action is just “noise.” The very fact that Protocol is now the sixth largest in terms of market capitalization is proof that it is one of the leaders in the digital asset sector:

“The noise wants to make you believe that all this does not exist or is a fantasy, because there are 10 years to go and then the whole effect of the network will be lost. But people who really pay attention realize that we are developing faster than most ecosystem projects [de criptomonedas]. We are still number one in many cases, many weeks for GitHub commits and the noise makes you believe that perhaps it is a banal greeting that is repeated over and over again. The reality is, when you look at it, it is real software. It’s a real code. “

While Cardano’s focus is long-term, Hoskinson believes that 2022 will see big strides in network utility and adoption:

“Very important improvements are accelerating and more teams are coming in. There is more decentralization taking place at the core and next year we will see the formation of a very serious and industry leading open source project. I think it is a bureaucracy of open source and open source governance done the right way, built for high participation by dozens, if not hundreds of companies. “

As Cointelegraph recently reported, a Cardano community developer revealed that the protocol’s smart contracts contain a flaw that affects the operation of all dApps (decentralized applications) built to run on its network, which could further delay the development of its ecosystem.