The alleged unrecognized daughter of Vicente Fernández reappears and assures that she is the heir to his fortune

Ana Lilia Arechiga, the supposed daughter unrecognized by Vicente Fernández, has returned after the death of the famous singer.

The supposed The singer’s eldest daughter caused a stir in 2015 When he called “Brother” to Alejandro Fernández after attending one of his concerts,

The woman attended a concert by Alejandro in Los Angeles and then waited for the singer to deliver a letter to Vicente and face him.

Ana asked her for a photo as if she were one more fan so she could get closer to Alejandro and at that moment she told her it was his older sister, to which the Mexican was incredulous.

“He has been my father since he was 21 years old. (…) I am your older sister and I am not lying ”, said the woman to Alejandro, who paid him no attention.

Ana Lilia has reappeared after the death of Vicente Fernández and assures that she is the heir and has evidence to prove that she is the daughter of the deceased singer.

“He has to touch me something, he did not come for that (…) I wanted to see my father, but for these vultures I did not come,” he said recently, from the tribute to Vicente on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

And it is that he assures that the recognized children of the singer did not allow him to reach his father and did “To the impossible” for distancing her from who she claims to be her father.

“There is evidence where they did not allow my father to recognize me.” However, he assures that in 2016 he saw him in person during a concert in Las Vegas.

“I saw him from a distance and when I was in front of him I said ‘It’s me, your daughter Ana Lilia,'” he said.

During the tribute to Vicente on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana expressed her grief at the death of her father.

“Another person who left me. It is a very different feeling, but since he did not live with me, I brought it to my heart, I bring the feeling, but I had to rest some day. He went to serenade the Virgin of Guadalupe. May he bless me wherever he is and I embrace him with all my heart from here ”, he assured.

And he assured that he is going to prove that he is the daughter of the Mexican singer. “I am going to check the disbelievers who say that I am not the daughter… When my father gave birth to me, I had nothing. So I am the daughter of the humble father. Kill yourselves for your money, for ambition. They make me sad”.