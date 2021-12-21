The controversial fight that the former Cruz Azul Javier ‘Chuletita’ Orozco starred in Guatemala

Javier Orozco and his entire family have a long tradition at Cruz Azul. His older brother, Luis Alberto, was a member of the club between 2003 and 2008 and this year he was a finalist in the light blue Under-20 category, which he directs as a coach. Chuletita, meanwhile, played in the first team between 2005 and 2013, where he won an MX Cup.

Orozco continues to play soccer. Today at 34 years old, and after several tours of Mexican soccer, with passes through Santos Laguna, Veracruz, Tampico Madero and Cancún FC, among others, in 2021 he traveled to Guatemala and signed for Xelajú MC of the Guatemalan First Division, where he shines with his goals.

But nevertheless, This week the Chuletita made news for the worse, since he was the protagonist of a controversial fight that ended with him expelled and suspended, with the match between Municipal and Xelajú MC paused for more than five minutes, and with players from both institutions in the middle of a brawl on the field.

What happened? Javier Orozco pushed the midfielder Pedro Altán, who was leaving the exchange, and the rival fell to the ground. The fight quickly began, which included practically all the players from the two clubs, and the referee took the opportunity to expel the Mexican forward immediately.

Considering that Xelajú MC did not qualify for the semifinals of the Guatemalan contest, after the defeat at the hands of Municipal, is that The former Cruz Azul player will miss the first date of the 2022 Clausura tournament. This, without being clear yet if it will have one or two suspension dates.