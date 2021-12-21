The energy of the stars | We are future

#SomosFuturo is a project to inspire young people and make them protagonists of the future. We want to boost your talent and awaken your passion for scientific knowledge. They are the engine to conquer tomorrow.

This web series is an exciting journey in 32 video-stages starring great popularizers of science in Spain. In this episode, the 26th episode of the series, Javier Santaolalla, engineer and doctor in particle physics, explains an ongoing investigation that, if solved, would provide the solution to one of humanity’s greatest challenges: how to obtain clean energy and sustainable for the whole planet? This revolution is inspired, says Santaolalla, neither more nor less than in the sun, and it would allow us to be manufacturing electricity continuously, forever and practically without pollution. With a few grams of hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, we could light up a city the size of New York. How? Santaolalla details that, by fusing two hydrogen atoms, the resulting helium atom would weigh less than the original two, because the rest of the mass would have been converted into energy. According to Albert Einstein’s famous equation E = mc², this mass would be multiplied by the speed of light squared, and, consequently, as Santaolalla relates: “With a tiny amount of hydrogen it would be enough to create gigantic amounts of energy”. What is the problem? That, for this to happen, in the sun the hydrogen atoms have to reach a temperature of 15 million degrees … What solutions is science considering? Do you know the JET project? Discover this and much more in the video.