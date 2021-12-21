TITLE: The first Christmas in New York for a united Venezuelan family

This is the story of a family that had a firm desire: to celebrate Christmas all together again. After 10 years, his wish came true. First the daughters settled in New York and thanks to the work of both, their parents will spend the holidays with the warmth that only loved ones can give on these dates. Ronen Suarc presents the story to us.

New York dresses up. After a year of closed business, the Christmas lights take over the Big Apple. The winter weather meets the bargains and street vendors, while its inhabitants eagerly await the date to celebrate as a family.

“Celebrate as a family” is the wish fulfilled for this Venezuelan marriage of Fernando Brea and Kity Moeller … And this is not a Christmas like any other. It is the first Christmas they have spent together since their daughters immigrated to New York a decade ago. They arrived just a month ago, thanks to the fact that one of their daughters asked for them in her immigration procedures.

“It is the first Christmas in a long time that we are going to be together. To be able to say, finally, I am going to celebrate with my whole family. I have a lot of uncertainty, but also a lot of joy and a lot of hope to do a lot of things here ”.

This is how Fernando sums up the feeling that overwhelms him this Christmas. He says that the hardest thing in recent years has been being separated from his two daughters.

“It is painful not to be with your closest loved ones such as my daughters. Well, with them everything changed here !!! “

His wife of 32 years, Kity, feels Christmas is precious and although she is happy with the reunion, she recognizes the challenges.

“It is not easy for Venezuelan families to come Christmas to spend with the children they have abroad. It will be special for the arrival of my grandchildren, which is an extraordinary event, I would say that it is super extraordinary to be honest, to celebrate Christmas with the babies. And we will all be together ”.

One of the daughters of the Brea-Moeller marriage is María Fernanda, who by the way is a famous opera singer, very successful in New York. He performs around the world in multiple theaters and, despite all the professional fruits that he has reaped, he considers that the arrival of his parents in the United States has been the greatest achievement of his life.

“It has been a very big job to survive as a Venezuelan family, which is not easy at all. I am grateful for all the work I did to make it happen and to be with my family. “

María Fernanda says she is grateful for the reunion, although she feels that a new responsibility now weighs on her shoulders.

“It is a challenge, but it is an opportunity to be together in peace.”

The story of this Venezuelan family is just one of many that on these special dates raise their glasses and thank you for being able to celebrate together again with health and dreams of a more promising future. Ronen Suarc, Venezuela 360, Voice of America, New York.