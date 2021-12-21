The first SMS in history was auctioned as NFT: a Canadian paid more than USD 120 thousand

The first SMS in history, sold at auction in Paris in the form of a digital code for 107,000 euros (about $ 120,000) (Photo: EFE)

The first SMS in history, sent by the operator Vodafone on December 3, 1992, was auctioned on Tuesday as NFT for 107,000 euros (more than $ 120,000) in a sale organized by the house Aguttes in France.

The buyer, whose full identity was not revealed, is a Canadian working in the new technology sector. You are now the exclusive owner of a unique digital replica of the original communication protocol that transmitted this SMS.

After adding the auction costs, the message was sold at the end by 132,680 euros (about $ 149,000).

A replica of the original message (Photo: Reuters)

Received at the time by the Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis, the text message is 15 characters long and says “Merry Christmas”.

The name NFT is an acronym for Non-Fungible Token, which in Spanish means non-expendable token.

It is a new kind of numeric asset, like cryptocurrencies and uses the same technology of blockchains (“blockchain”) that consist of a form of identification that it involves a multitude of individuals, without a unifying nucleus.

An NFT or “digital object” is unique and it cannot be exchanged for an equivalent.

Most buyers are collectors or speculators They hope to be able to sell them later and earn a dividend.

In fact, the NFTs were the protagonists of several auctions with prices of infarction. The record was reached by the American artist Beeple with a totally digital work for 69.3 million euros (more than 78 million dollars) in March at Christie’s in Paris.

(With information from AFP)

