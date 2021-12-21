the Google course with free registration • ENTER.CO

Part of the advantages that the digitization of business processes has brought is the ability to capture an infinity of information from consumers through different channels. Data that allows you to communicate in a more personalized way with your audience, data that accounts for their behavior, data that suggests their preferences, and so on. While all this information can become an opportunity for companies to better understand their own business, generate trends and anticipate changes, it can also become a nightmare. It all depends on how the large volumes of data received are interpreted and used.

Today there is technology capable of processing tons of information. Despite this, according to a study carried out by the business firm EY, only 21% of Latin American companies use data analytics as an enabler of their digital transformation. Against this background, Google, in partnership with Coursera, decided to open a course with which you can better understand the practices and processes used by a junior data analyst in their daily work.

Access to the program, which is aimed at beginners and also offers a certification, begins on December 20 and will be free for seven days. After that time the price will be US $ 14 per month, although you can cancel without any type of charge before the collection period.

The course, which will teach skills for data cleansing, problem solving, critical thinking development, data visualization and data ethics, is on Coursera under the name ‘Professional Certificate in Data Analysis from Google ‘and is dictated by employees of the Alphabet giant under an intensity of less than 10 hours per week, which means that it can be completed before six months.

According to the EY study Transformation with digital sense, knowing how to order and interpret large volumes of data helps to increase company sales, because through its analysis “it is possible to understand customers much better and anticipate their needs.”

Images: Pexels.com