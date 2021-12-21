Through the Geekbench 5 benchmarking software, several benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-1280P, the company’s top-of-the-range low-power processor (Alder Lake-P U28) for notebook computers.

This CPU offers a configuration of 14 cores and 20 threads of performance that are distributed in the form of 6 high-performance cores (P-Core) next to 8 energy efficient cores (E-Core). That is, it has the same core configuration as the high-performance Core i9-12900HK, Core i7-12800H and Core i7-12700H, but at a lower speed to reduce power consumption.

Speaking of speed, the Intel Core i7-1280P is expected to hit a Base / Turbo frequency of 2.00 / 4.70 GHz, although in these benchmarks it was seen 1.66 / 3.89 GHz.

In one of these benchmarks, the CPU achieved a single core performance of 1698 points and a multicore score of 9864 points. That is to say, that in a respective way, it offers a -1.7%/-8.2% yield regarding a AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop, while in another benchmark it reached 1831/9840 points, which implies being 6% faster on single core, and 8.4% slower on multicore compared to AMD CPU.

In this way, it seems that Intel’s hybrid setup will give AMD more of a headache (a serious headache in notebooks), as even its low-power CPUs will deliver enormous performance.

via: @BenchLeaks