The LGTBI collective presents the maricoin, its own cryptocurrency

The LGTBI + collective already has its own cryptocurrency. La maricoin is a project born in the Madrid neighborhood of Chueca that was born by and for the collective and that will begin to function as of December 31, according to ‘Emprendedores’. It also becomes part of the Algorand Miami Accelerator acceleration program.

It will be from next December 31 when in 25 establishments in neighborhoods such as Chueca (Madrid), Maspalomas (Gran Canaria), Ibiza or Barcelona, ​​you can pay for your drinks with maricoins, reports ‘Emprendedores’.

A project that was born in Madrid with the intention of becoming the cryptocurrency of current use in the group around the world. “There is already a waiting list to get maricoins with premium before the currency is quoted which can be accessed through the address “, affirm the promoters of the project.

The market that maricoin wants to reach is immense considering that what is known as the The ‘pink economy’ has become a socio-economic phenomenon that moves 5 billion dollars annually around the world.

This original cryptocurrency idea corresponds to Juan Belmonte, better known in the environment as Juan por Dios, the name of the chain of hairdressers that he runs. He has been joined in this project by a group of 25 other businessmen from the Chueca and Malasaña neighborhoods, reports ‘Emprendedores’.

It will be in the first month of the year 2022 when it is done a single issuance of $ 250 million in maricoins, equating the sum of 50 to the value equivalent to 1 euro. Following the dynamics of bitcoin, the issuance will be limited, that is, they will not be issued again and their release to the market will be sequenced as demand evolves. Once all have been released on the market, the only way to acquire them will be to buy them from their owners at the price stipulated at that time.