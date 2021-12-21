The new controversy that arose within PSG and that includes Leo Messi and Mbappé

2021-12-20

Any team that can count on Leo Messi within their ranks they will say that they have the best footballer on the planet. But that is not the case in the PSG and this has raised, again, the controversy in Paris.

Despite the fact that the French team is ” exploiting ” Messi with publicity and others, after winning his seventh Ballon d’Or, some who are in the club think that Rosario is not the best today.

This is how he expressed it Leonardo, the controversial sports director of the PSG, which bounced off Leo when he spoke again about the situation of Mbappe, who would be living his last year in the French capital.

From the security of a few months ago, Leonardo He went on to a more cautious speech, a bit devoted even to what the forward wants: “If he decides to stay, he will stay because we want him to. It’s a tough situation, but I think we still have good chances, ”he said for Europe 1.