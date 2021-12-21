The player who can be the salvation of LeBron, Melo, Westbrook and Lakers

The Los Angeles quintet needs new faces as soon as possible to refresh the game idea proposed by Frank Vogel, and for this, it could be that they do not have to look outside the squad.

Los angeles lakers has been one of the teams on everyone’s lips during this season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), even before, because the project raised from the management promised to wipe out everything your arsenal.

But nevertheless, so far it has not been like that. The Los Angeles quintet registers 16 wins for 15 falls in official commitments, while adding the preseason everything would turn negative (16-21) for Lebron James and company.

Given this, the possibility that the California organization is very active and participatory in the window of change grew strongly in recent weeks. Although, the piece they need may be present on Frank Vogel’s bench from the beginning.

Los Angeles Lakers ‘revelation’ player

Besides a heavy weight between ‘Bron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, The Los Angeles quintet has a player who has known how to do things in favor of the institution, it is about Trevor Ariza.

However, it was not until recently that he was available to the coaching staff, since throughout the campaign was absent due to injury. On his first comeback he was far from his best version, but given what has been shown, it seems that he will regain his great level very soon.

Against the Chicago Bulls he left numbers of three points and two assists in 15 minutes which were awarded on his return on the best boards in the world. Let us remember that among Vogel’s plans at the beginning of the harvest was Ariza as power forward or starting forward.