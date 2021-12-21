The president of the Professional Baseball League Roberto Clemente raises the flag before the new executive order

The chances that the regular tournament of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League resumes tomorrow, Tuesday, they are minimal, but the concern of the league body goes a little further after the governor Pedro Pierluisi announce the new executive order in the wake of the alarming increases in cases of COVID-19 on the island.

The LBPRC will determine tonight when the regular series would get back on track after a week of inactivity after about 40 positive cases were detected from players and team personnel.

The president of the LBPRC, Juan Flores Galarza, expressed concern about one of the provisions of the order that could affect the winter tournament. Flores Galarza indicated that the order has some “gaps” which he would like to clarify with the Department of Health and the central government.

“The executive order has some loopholes that we have identified regarding our tournament. We know the intent of the executive order. And we totally agree with her regarding the intention, “said the baseball leader to The new day.

The new order establishes that PCR or antigen tests will be required 48 hours before attending a mass event, which is of 500 people or more, in all closed or open establishments. At the same time, it expresses that in the mass activities abroad – other than an amphitheater, stadium, activity center or any other open place – that promote the agglomeration of less than 500 people it will not be necessary to coordinate previously with the Department of Health to establish the protocol.

“We have countless doubts, to the point that what I interpret in my personal capacity – from my reading and interpretation – does not apply to us,” said Flores Galarza. “Since this morning we have been trying to communicate with the government so that they can make the interpretation or clarify our doubts regarding our interpretation. And what they finally say we will respect and abide by. But we have not succeeded ”.

Flores Galarza outlined the reasons why he understands that the executive order should not apply to his tournament, which is in the last stage of the regular season.

“For several reasons and two in particular: first, this is an executive order for mass events and those who worked on it thought of a one-day event. A concert, a corporate Christmas party that 500 people will attend”, He commented.

“We are not a one-day event. We are a tournament that is played every day. And if every day we have to be complying with what is established here, the practicability in our case of fully complying is difficult due to the limitation that we are having in the tests, “added Flores Galarza, referring to the process that the players are facing in get tested for the virus.

The top league executive defends his point, arguing that the winter baseball spectacle does not produce crowds based on the proportion of fans attending stadiums compared to facility capacity.

Juan Flores Galarza, president of the LBPRC, indicated that the new executive order has some “gaps” that he would like to be clarified. (Archive)

“It is going to require that all closed or open establishments – that’s where we fall – that carry out mass activities, understood theaters, amphitheaters and stadiums. They include us there. So he says that it is in activities that promote agglomeration ”, he commented.

“My interpretation is that our tournament, although more than 500 people may be participating, is not an activity that encourages crowding. How do you define it? If 600 people go, for example, to the Hiram Bithorn stadium which has a capacity of 18,000 people. Can you say that this activity encourages agglomeration? ”, He questioned.

“In our tournament, teams can average between 600 to 1,500 fans per game in stadiums that have at least 8,000 seats.”

Flores Galarza insists that he will abide by and respect the executive order, but he would like all doubts to be clarified so that he can implement any other plan.

“That’s my doubt. My activity does not promote agglomeration therefore this does not apply to me. How are you going to demand from people some requirements that you are not going to be able to fulfill? “, He wondered. “We have around 32 tournament days left. If you have to take a test every two days, you are going to ask the subscribers, who already have tickets that they bought and paid for, that they have to go for 16 tests to see their teams. That is not practical. It is a tournament that everyone is vaccinated ”.

“This is not going to be for the fans that come in. This is going to be for canteen employees, umpires, players, the press. This is equivalent to making a lockdown without having declared it officially ”, he concluded.