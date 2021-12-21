The Prosecutor’s Office warns a Brooklyn laboratory to stop announcing delivery of 48-hour COVID test results – Telemundo New York (47)

A Brooklyn lab with mobile COVID-19 testing sites received a stern warning from the attorney general’s office: Stop advertising fast turnaround times on tests you can’t meet.

The prosecutor’s office sent the warning letter Monday night to LabQ, which boasts on its website the “fastest response history in the entire tri-state area.”

According to the letter, the test sites of LabQ They have been posting results in 48 hours or less, but some consumers have recently waited more than twice that long.

The warning comes amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 testing across the region, with cases doubling in a matter of days as the Omicron variant spreads.

“We appreciate that there is undoubtedly an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests due to the holidays and the Omicron variant. However, it remains important, especially during the holidays, to advertise and convey accurate information to consumers on when they can receive their test results so they can plan accordingly, “the letter reads.

The prosecutor’s office asked LabQ to update its website and signage, and to instruct staff to provide “accurate information on wait times.”

Starting Tuesday morning, a large banner at the top of the website of LabQ advises patients to “wait 1 to 4 days for results” due to the sharp increase in testing. It was not immediately clear when that banner was added; a version of the website archived by the Internet Archive on December 16 did not have the banner.

LabQ He did not immediately respond to a request for comment via a message form on the company’s website.