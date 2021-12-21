The scenes of pain after the massacre that left 13 dead in Guatemala

  Marcos González Díaz & Writing
  BBC News World

Scenes of great pain were experienced this Monday at the funerals of some of the 13 people who died in the massacre that occurred this weekend in the department of Sololá, in western Guatemala.

The massacre took place between Friday and Saturday in the village of Chiquix within the framework of a territorial conflict that the indigenous inhabitants of the municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán have maintained with those of neighboring Nahualá for more than a century.

Among the deceased are several women, children and the elderly. A policeman was also killed at the hands of some local villagers.

The police believe that the confrontation began on December 17 and lasted until this Saturday in the region located about 160 km west of the Guatemalan capital.

