The scenes of pain after the massacre that left 13 dead in Guatemala

Marcos González Díaz & Writing

BBC News World

December 20, 2021

Image source, Getty Images

Scenes of great pain were experienced this Monday at the funerals of some of the 13 people who died in the massacre that occurred this weekend in the department of Sololá, in western Guatemala.

The massacre took place between Friday and Saturday in the village of Chiquix within the framework of a territorial conflict that the indigenous inhabitants of the municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán have maintained with those of neighboring Nahualá for more than a century.

Among the deceased are several women, children and the elderly. A policeman was also killed at the hands of some local villagers.

Image source, Getty Images

The police believe that the confrontation began on December 17 and lasted until this Saturday in the region located about 160 km west of the Guatemalan capital.

President Alejandro Giammatei reported on Monday that he requested the approval of a state of siege for Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán and Nahualá to prevent new incidents of violence.

Meanwhile, dozens of residents of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán gathered this Monday at kilometer 171 of the Inter-American route to express their rejection of the massacre and demand the help of the authorities.

Image source, Getty Images

The conflict between the two communities has its origin in the fact that they share water sources and local roads that both claim as their own.

According to the local press, Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán are the scene of constant confrontations between residents with firearms, fights with machetes or mobs.

The Guatemalan Human Rights Prosecutor, Jordán Rodas, described this Sunday as “serious” the situation in both indigenous communities.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Residents of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán cut off the Inter-American route on Monday to protest the massacre.

Rodas affirmed that the victims of the massacre, after being ambushed and killed, “were burned in the truck where they were driving and the children were dismembered with machetes.”

Despite the negotiations that different governments have promoted, the conflict over the land limit between the two towns of Sololá has not been resolved.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The massacre caused a great commotion.