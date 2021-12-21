The States of Siege have not served to stop the territorial conflict in Sololá – Prensa Libre

Over the weekend, the territorial dispute would have been the cause of a new armed event that left 13 people dead, according to the authorities’ report.

The Executive Branch issued a new State of Siege for the municipalities in territorial conflict in the department of Sololá, in order to maintain order and avoid a new armed confrontation.

The exceptional measure must be ratified by the Plenary of the Congress of the Republic, which was already called for an extraordinary session this Tuesday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m.

But it is not the first time that the deputies must learn of a measure governed by the Public Order Law that seeks to prevent new violent events in Sololá. In 2020, for two months there was a State of Siege in said department for the same reasons.

In the opinion of Carlos Mendoza, director of the Dialogues Organization, a first point of analysis is to study what happened last year after the measures dictated by the Executive.

“It would be necessary to ask what were the results of the previous State of Siege of this same region of Sololá, in fact it affected three municipalities because they took over a neighboring town; the authorities were deployed in that territory trying to stop the escalation of the conflict and dismantle the violent conflict, “he said.

In June 2020, the Siege State included Nahualá, Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán and Santa Lucía Utatlán, as they are a neighboring area; for the ratification in July, the latter municipality was excluded.

“I do not know if there are already results of the investigation of the massacre that occurred recently, but if it is directly linked to this conflict it means that the previous intervention (of the Government) was not successful, at least for the purpose of preventing violence”, Mendoza highlighted.

The results

The states of siege established in Sololá due to the territorial conflict resulted in a series of raids, where handcrafted weapons were found.

The capture of 53 people and 98 raids were reported, the seizure of 23 firearms, more than 7 thousand ammunition of different calibers and more than 700 homemade explosive devices were seized, according to reports from the Cristosal organization.

Likewise, they documented 98 raids by the Public Ministry (MP) where firearms, artisanal firearms, armored vests, hoppers, ammunition and artisanal bombs were located, in addition to the location of trenches and the discovery of information.

Out of context

In addition to the dialogue process that should provide solutions to historical problems, Mendoza considers that the current Public Order Law does not fit in with the new Guatemala.

It emphasizes that the measures that the norm imposes under exceptional measures were designed for a government of a military nature, where there was not a whole range of Human Rights as at present.

“The Law of Public Order is a law of Constitution rank but quite outdated, it is a law that responded to a construction of the State under an Internal Armed Conflict, we are no longer under that context, then the powers that this law gives to the Executive no longer they are adequate to resolve the type of conflict that exists now, “he said.

The expert considers it ideal for Congress to focus on reforming the Public Order Law, to fit it into the new context, and thus provide a broader field in the search for solutions and not just think of a reactive measure.

There were agreements

On September 22, two technical security tables were installed in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán and Nahualá, as reported in a press conference by Ramiro Contreras, Executive Director of the Presidential Commission for Peace and Human Rights.

“Eight meetings have been held to discuss the plans and actions to be implemented to guarantee the safety of the population of both municipalities; On October 15, 2021, a ceasefire and hostility were reached by both municipalities, the installation of two roundtables to discuss forest and water issues, and the PNC’s commitment to maintain constant security within the territory ” , he referred.

Despite this, there was a confrontation that left 13 people dead that led to the imposition of a State of Siege, but Contreras stressed that this will not affect the dialogue process that is already underway with representatives of the two communities.

“We continue to call for dialogue to support the working groups that have been developed and that in the month of January have schedules to continue participating, mainly in the table for solving the land conflict in both municipalities,” he said.