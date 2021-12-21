The striker that Barcelona needs according to Artificial Intelligence

Don the Withdrawal of Kun Agüero and the lack of a goal (28 in 18 league games), FC Barcelona will look for a forward in this winter market. At Olocip we have used our valuation model developed through artificial intelligence in order to look for the strikers who would best perform in the context of FC Barcelona from January.

Our predictive model performs a qualitative analysis (value that each action of a player has contributed to the team) that allows us to know the real impact that a player has on their team. In this way, it is not only taken into account the traditional quantitative analysis that only reflects the frequency of actions (number of goals, recoveries, passes …) where all actions have the same value regardless of the context in which they occur. . To learn more about Olocip’s AI-based valuation model, click here.

To find the best reinforcement for the attacking point of the culé team we have filtered by forwards, from more than 50 competitions, under 30 years old, with more than 500 minutes played this season and, given the economic situation of Barça, with the end of the contract in 2022. For this we have taken as a reference the context FC Barcelona with Xavi as coach.

The impact a player has on each aspect of the game is conditioned by the competition in which he participates, as well as the philosophy and style of play of his team and coach. AI is the only technology capable of contextualizing a player in a new environment (club, league, coach, teammates, game system, age …).

Using descriptive data from the past (big data) to make predictions about a player’s future performance is wrong. AI must be used with the aim of reducing uncertainty and that the professionals of a club make better decisions under criteria of scientific rigor. In this sense, the players selected by artificial intelligence, out of more than 1,400 forwards, are: Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Andrea Belotti (Torino), Sardar Azmoun (Zenit de Saint Petersburg), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) and Kolo Muani (Nantes).

If we analyze your sports performance 6 months ahead, the predictive model indicates that Sardar Azmoun would be the player who would have the most impact on the offensive game. The Iranian striker would be the player who would generate the most value in balls with his goals and shots. In assists, Julián Álvarez would have more impact.

If we talk about the amount of offensive actions, Belotti would be the most outstanding player. But nevertheless, the important thing is not the quantity of actions carried out, but their quality and their impact on the team’s play. So, for example, despite the fact that the Italian striker is the player who shoots the most times 90 in the league, Azmoun has more impact with his shots.

Thus, if we take it for granted that these players will play 100% of the minutes from matchday 21 in the league, Sardar Azmoun would be the player who would score the most goals (8/9) and Julián Álvarez would be the one who would distribute the most assists (2/3).

In construction of the game, a very important section in FC Barcelona, ​​Julián Álvarez would be the player most involved and with the most value in the elaboration if he signed for the culés. The 21-year-old forward would stand out in total passes, successful, forward, gap, crosses, game changes and drives. In fact, with his passes, he would be the only striker who would not penalize the Blaugrana team.

For its part, Belotti would be the player who would penalize Barça the least with his failed passes or backwards. Azmoun would stand out on the second plays.

Quantitatively, Julián Álvarez would be the player who would carry out the most game-building actions for 90 minutes.

If we analyze this season, with data up to December 16, we can know the accumulated value that these forwards have generated with their actions in their current teams and leagues:

J Alvarez (River Plate, Argentine Professional League); +20.15 in 2575 (season ended)

(River Plate, Argentine Professional League); +20.15 in 2575 (season ended) A. Belotti (Torino, Serie A); +0.77 in 506

(Torino, Serie A); +0.77 in 506 S. Azmoun (Zenit, Russian Premier League); +6.04 in 993

A. Lacazette (Arsenal, Premier League); +2.27 in 558

(Arsenal, Premier League); +2.27 in 558 R. Kolo muani (Nantes, Ligue 1); +5.77 in 1447

However, it is essential to understand that using descriptive data from the past (big data) to make predictions about a player’s future performance is wrong. We must use AI in order to contextualize the game