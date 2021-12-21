The technology companies that made the news in 2021

This 2021 has been a very “particular” year. While the pandemic continued to advance, although now with more vaccines to combat it, technology companies continued to establish themselves as part of the most profitable industry at this stage. However, although there were a lot of positive actions, there were also a series of controversial situations that marked the trend of the market, which never stopped despite, even, the shortage of components.

Meta, WhatsApp, falls and the metaverse

Facebook, now Goal, started the year with controversy. The company added new Privacy policies in which it stated that users of WhatsApp they would share data to create personalized ads according to their activity on the messaging service. This news fell badly on people, who even thought that the company would start reading their private messages with their contacts, which caused the take-off of other apps such as Telegram or Signal. In the face of the massive flight of consumers due to the mandatory nature of these new terms, Facebook he had to backtrack on his plans, making them optional.

Subsequently, Facebook had a black Monday: the same day his services (Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram) suffered their longest fall in recent years, a former engineer, Frances Haugen, denounced to the media that Mark Zuckerberg’s company was aware of misinformation and fake news that haunt their social networks, as well as a VIP group of accounts in which the internal rules and policies were not applied like the rest of the users.

This unveiling brought a series of international media reports, each reporting on different critical topics in the company. One of the most serious were the internal papers in which it was stated that Instagram “Can cause suicidal ideas in teenagers”, which caused the app Instagram for Kids does not get to launch.

In the midst of the crisis, however, Facebook wanted to turn the page to point towards what would be his true future goal: the metaverse. In the middle of a digital presentation, Zuckerberg showed a virtual platform in which, together with VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) glasses, people would coexist in all their facets (study, work, entertainment and more). With this new approach, the matrix Facebook would change its name to Goal and it would mark a new stage in the company, although the problems exposed in 2021 are still dragging on.

The Telegram rebound

Given the controversy obtained by WhatsApp at the beginning of the year, Telegram positioned itself as its main rival in the courier market.

The Russian app, developed by the brothers Nikolái and Pável Dúrov, was able to convince users that their service is better than WhatsApp, with functions included that the app Facebook did not have yet.

In addition, Telegram made sure to incessantly report that privacy was one of its strengths, without sharing private data to create ad profiles or advertisements.

And with each fall of the nets Goal suffered in 2021, Telegram It kept adding new users, which is why it has already become an indispensable for millions.

“Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram it is cloud-based messaging with constant synchronization. As a result, you can access your messages from different devices at the same time, including tablets and computers, and share an unlimited number of photos, videos and files (doc, zip, mp3, etc.) of up to 2 GB each. And if you don’t want to store that data on your device, you can keep it in the cloud, “says the company.

Goodbye LG

In the world of cell phones, we would unfortunately say goodbye to one of the greats that dominated the market: LG.

After multiple rumors, LG confirmed in March that it would withdraw from mobile phone production due to millions in financial losses, due to its small market share and fierce competition in the industry, especially from the Chinese sector.

The smartphone business of LG reached its peak of sales in 2014. At the time, it had secured a market share second only to Samsung Electronics in South Korea and Apple in the United States, but it continued to regress in the form of being pushed by advances from Chinese companies. like Huawei, Xiaomi and OPPO.

Xiaomi on top

Precisely, one of the brands that managed to push the South Korean out of the market is Xiaomi, Chinese brand that is already in the world’s top sales.

In 2021, the company managed to surpass Samsung and Apple in global shipments for the first time in history, although only for a couple of months in the middle of the year.

Peru would not be immune to this, with the Chinese brand leading the third quarter market share, with a 31% share in the country, surpassing Samsung’s 30%.

In this last year Xiaomi has been ‘helped’ by the problems of a Huawei that after the blockade in the United States has left the top 5 among the largest smartphones.

Apple vs. Fortnite

This 2021 we saw the resolution of an important case for the world of applications and cell phones.

Epic games, creator of Fortnite, challenged Manzana for maintaining what they call a “monopoly” in their market App Store: All developers who want to launch a service for iPhone must go through their platform, under its rules.

Fortnite He launched his own payment method on iOS, defying the company, leading to his expulsion and the lawsuit that ended in US courts.

Therefore, in the September ruling, Judge Yvonne Gonzales-Rogers did not directly agree with Epic Games, but ended up hitting Manzana Similarly.

The conclusion with the greatest consequences for the future is that Manzana shall not prohibit developers from including alternative payment systems to that of the App Store, allowing them to directly monetize and skip the mandatory 30% store cut.

However, the court also determined that Epic games could not show that the ecosystem of Manzana be a monopoly, even in spite of deciding that it does have “certain anti-competitive attitudes”.

Thus, Epic games had to pay an amount equivalent to 30% of the $ 12,167,719 that the brand generated in profits within Fortnite using the “Epic Direct Payment”, the direct payment that incorporated the game in August 2020, when it defied the laws of the App Store.

In addition, Manzana You are not required to restore the developer account of Epic games nor bring back Fortnite to its store, so the company is still losing one of its largest player markets.

Harassment Cases at Activision

And in more serious cases, Activision Blizzard, the once-game developer as Warcraft, Starcraft or Overwatch, passed the worst crisis in its history.

The workplace and sexual harassment in the California offices were exposed when the state Department of Employment and Fair Housing denounced the company, alleging that there is also gender discrimination, with top managers included arranging these activities.

This behavior involved heads of divisions, who were resigning in the face of the scandal. But the highest point came when The Wall Street Journal released a report pointing out that the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, He was involved.

“Over the years, Mr. Kotick he has been accused by several women of mistreatment both inside and outside the workplace, and in some cases he has worked to resolve complaints quickly and quietly, ”the outlet writes.

Employees demand the resignation of Kotick, but he has no intention of leaving the directory. And although the strikes are not long in coming, at the moment there are no major consequences against the leader of the game developer company, which has delayed its major projects such as Overwatch 2 or Diablo IV no specific date.

And there are still no (and will not be) components

But the worst news of this 2021, and that has been creeping up since 2020, is the shortage of supplies.

Cell phones, computers, consoles, electric cars and more devices are in short supply because the pandemic and working / weather conditions are not the most suitable for the industry.

However, the rationale for this shortage is underinvestment in 8-inch chip manufacturing plants that are primarily owned by Asian companies, meaning they have struggled to ramp up production as demand for 5G phones has risen. , laptops and cars rose faster than expected.

Taiwan’s TSMC dominates the contract chip manufacturing market, with Samsung a distant second, followed by companies such as SMIC, GlobalFoundries and UMC, according to data from Trendforce.

Unfortunately, conditions do not seem to improve by 2022, so this could translate into higher price increases on devices that we could get without problems before. Hopefully, by 2023 we will be in a better situation.

