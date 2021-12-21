The world’s most valuable unicorn company is in China

The capitalization of the company has been evaluated at 350,000 million dollars after growing almost 30% compared to last year.

ByteDance, owner of the popular short video service TikTok, has taken over another Chinese company, Ant Group, to become the world’s largest startup.

With 1 billion active TikTok users worldwide, ByteDance has seen its market value grow by almost one 30%, until the 350,000 million dollars, from 270 billion last year.

Start-up companies with capitalizations above $ 1 billion are known as’unicorns‘in the financial world.

Ant GroupAn affiliate of the Alibaba Group financial technology company, it has been valued at $ 150 billion, according to the global unicorn index compiled by the Shanghai-based Hurun Research Institute.

Spacex, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk in 2002, is the third most valuable unicorn company in the world, with a capitalization of $ 100 billion, making it the largest startup in the US.

Of the 1,058 global unicorns registered last November, the US has 487, followed by China, with 301. In this way, the two largest economies in the world represent the 74% of the market of this type of company.