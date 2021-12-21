their official prices in Europe filtered a few weeks before their presentation

The official prices in Europe for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE range between 769 euros for the version with 6/128 GB of memory and 839 euros for the variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

It’s just a few weeks until Samsung unveils its new affordable high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a device that will be launched on the market during CES 2022 to be held in Las Vegas the first week of January 2022 and, after knowing its design in depth, now we can confirm what they will be their official prices in Europe.

Galaxy S21 FE official prices uncovered on Samsung’s website in Ireland

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, the well-known leaker Snoopy has discovered the official prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on the website of the Korean manufacturer in Ireland.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is completely filtered in real photos

Snoopy has published a tweet, which we leave you below these lines, in which he reveals that the official prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Ireland range between 769 euros for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and 839 euros for the most complete variant, which has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.

S21 FE 5G Prices (for Ireland):

€ 769.00 for 6/128 GBhttps: //t.co/mH2if4t8Bv

€ 839.00 for 8/256 GBhttps: //t.co/0QV15ZTyqE# S21FE5G – Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) December 18, 2021

On the Samsung website in Ireland, this new inexpensive high-end terminal is available in two colors: olive green and white, although it is expected that it can also be purchased in two other shades: graphite and lavender.

Another 7 Samsung phones receive the December Android update

As for the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, it will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution at 120 Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor depending on the region, 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor, a selfie camera from 32 megapixels, a battery of 4,500 mAh with 15W fast charge and Android 12 running low One UI 4 as an operating system.

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe