There will be a shortage of beers for Christmas due to lack of bottles

The Dominican National Brewery reported today that, due to the lack of packaging, a shortage of the products could arise, which is why it calls for the bottles to be returned.

«Cervecería has only received 57% of the bottles ordered abroad by 2021 (2% more compared to the last report issued in October), something that still prevents it from meeting the current demand and the one expected for the end-of-season festivities. year “, issued the institution through a statement.

The Vice President of Marketing and Brewery Strategy, Candida Hernandez, said through a press release that “again, we appeal to the understanding of our customers and consumers and we invite them to also be part of the solution through the return of packaging. The culture of returnability will only be possible together with our strategic partners and our consumers ”.

The Brewery reiterates that it continues to make all efforts to increase the availability of containers.

The first samples produced by Caribbean Glass Industry, the increase in payment for the repurchase of empty bottles and the “Again a cold” campaign, which encourages consumers and businesses to promote the return of packaging, are some of the company’s efforts to increase production.

“But this situation does not only impact Cervecería or Presidente beer. Also to other products in the beverage sector and to other industries with high demand for products in December, such as toys and certain seasonal foods, impacted by the problems of the global supply chain and the limitations of shipping. », He highlighted Candida Hernandez.

