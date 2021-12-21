These are the exercises to achieve it

One of the objectives of doing sports, as a rule to generate, is to tone up in order to gain muscle mass. In order to have most of the necessary tools, it is best to go to a gym. However, there are people who, due to different circumstances, cannot access it, so they have to settle for playing sports from home.

If your goal is to tone up without hitting the gym, then keep reading this article. It is true that you can buy dumbbells in a store, but you can also choose to do some routines that will be just as effective and with which you can show off muscle in the photos next summer.

The important thing here is to play with your own weight. Think that, by itself, you weigh more than 40-50 kg, so it is a weight big enough for you to tone your muscles without the help of any extra tools. Each routine has three exercises, and you should take a 30-second break between them. The routines that we will carry out will not take more than 10 minutes a day.

Routine for the upper body

Push-ups (30 seconds): We stand on a mat in the form of a flexion. When our body goes up and down, the elbow will have to be glued to the side and forming a 90º angle. The legs will be extended and balanced at the same level. If we find that this exercise is difficult for us, we can place our knees on the ground so that the weight that has to be supported with the arms is lower.

Iron (20 seconds): It is one of the hardest psychologically exercises, but one of the ones that most helps to exercise these parts of the body. We position ourselves in a flexion way but resting the forearm completely on the ground instead of the hands. Once positioned, we will force the torso, buttocks and legs and raise the body in a straight line, that is, in the form of a plank. If we see that this position is difficult for us or that we hold little, we can shake the body from side to side so as not to be "still" all the time.

Isometric pushup (10 seconds): This flex is similar to the conventional one, but a little stiffer. When we do the push-up, instead of getting up in the moment, we will bring our chest towards the ground as much as we can and we will maintain the posture for a while. Then we will return to the initial position and we will perform the locking process at ground level again.

Routine for the lower body

Jump squat (30 seconds): We stand upright, with the feet outside the hips and with the knees at the level of the balls of the feet. We flex the leg 90º with the hips back. We squeeze our torso and legs and, explosively, we jump up with all our energy and we will repeat the exercise several times. If the jump is difficult for us, we will explosively perform the same movement but when we head upwards we will put our feet on tip, that is, we will lean on our toes without jumping.

Dynamic squats (20 seconds): It is the most common. With the legs separated to the width of the shoulders, we will place the back straight and the arms stretching forward. We do a 90 degree flexion of the knees, we hold and we go up. To add intensity you can take some weight, like a jug of water, for example.

Isometric wall squat (10 seconds): With the same position as the dynamic squat, we will support our back against the wall. We stretch our arms forward, we bend our knees to 90º and we stay in this position with our abdomen contracted.

Routine for the core

Bear walk (30 seconds): We will place ourselves resting the palms of the hands and feet on the ground. In this way we have 4 points of support for our body. Next, we will contract the abdomen and move forward, but keeping our back parallel to the ground. It will be as if we were walking with the four points of support but making more force with the part of the core because we have to go parallel to the ground. To intensify the exercise we can go faster and faster on the move.

Side Bear Walk (20 seconds): In the same position as the basic bear walk, this time we will move laterally, that is, from left to right. We can intensify the exercise by increasing the speed.

Isometric Bear Walk (10 seconds): In the same position as in the previous two, with the difference that we will keep our back straight with bent knees, we will tighten the abdominal area well and we will hold the posture without moving or touching the ground.





