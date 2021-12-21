These are the most successful audiobooks in 2021

Audiobooks are a great way to catch up on pending readings when you don’t have much time, as they allow you to delve into the worlds of literature while doing other things, like sports or cooking. Without a doubt, they are a great trend that with the passage of time is increasing, so there are already audiobooks for all tastes and for all situations.

Audible has a catalog of more than 90,000 audiobooks in Spanish for free. Among them are titles like Harry Potter, Homeland, The girl on the train or Sherlock Holmes. Recent and classic books come together to offer a listening experience that has a growing following around the world.

As usual, Audible, the largest audiobook platform in the world, has published its particular list of the most successful audio books in 2021, and although there are occasional surprises, many of them have also been successful without precedents in their physical version on paper or digital. Come on, traditional books.

The most listened to audiobooks of 2021

  1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir
  2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
  3. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
  4. Will (Unabridged) by Will Smith, Mark Manson
  5. The Sandman: Act II by Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs
  6. Billy Summers by Stephen King
  7. The Judge’s List by John Grisham
  8. Seth Rogan Yearbook
  9. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
  10. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

You can listen to these and 90,000 other audiobooks totally free on Amazon Audible. How? Being a Prime user you will have free access one month. Three full months of access to all the content on Audible, and therefore to the audiobooks, along with free access also to the best exclusive podcasts on the platform.

