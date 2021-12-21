They arrest a security guard charged with 29 robberies at gas stations

The Police arrested a security guard accused of committing 29 armed robberies at various gas stations between the towns of Caguas, Juncos and Gurabo.

The man was identified as Jorge Mercado Cruz, a resident of the Tomás de Castro neighborhood, in Caguas, who He was on the list of the most wanted by the Police in the Caguas area for the crimes of armed robbery that he carried out almost daily.

The Police Commissioner, Antonio López Figueroa, reported that the alleged offender committed the robberies during the past four weeks.

“With the capture of this individual, we seek to return peace of mind to the merchants, and especially to the employees and customers of the gas stations in the Caguas, Gurabo and Juncos areas”the colonel pointed out.

Mercado Cruz was taken to the Caguas Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC), before the agents of the Robbery Investigation Division.

The intervention with the arrested occurred when he was driving a Kia vehicle on the PR-172 highway, in the jurisdiction of Caguas. Police indicated that Mercado Cruz was carrying a firearm when he was arrested.

“It is assumed that this man was dedicated to ensuring the safety of other people. However, he chose the opposite path. The crimes he committed are of a violent nature and generated a climate of insecurity and fear among merchants and residents, ”said López Figueroa.

According to the investigation carried out by the Police, Mercado Cruz entered the gas stations, pointed the firearm at the employee and asked for the money he had in the box. In addition to cash, he carried cartons of cigarettes.

In addition, the Uniformed indicated that Mercado Cruz carried out the robberies between 12:00 am and 8:00 am, and wore the same clothing: a black shirt and a camouflage jacket. “Sometimes he robbed at several gas stations on the same day,” the Uniformed stated in a statement.

After a raid on his residence, the agents found the described clothing and an amount of cash that was not specified, although it was described as “substantial”.