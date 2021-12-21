They destroy Adamari López again on Instagram for this video

The actress and host Adamari Lopez 50 years old is one of the most followed women on social networks where she already accumulates more than 6 million followers from all latitudes and for them she shares her best looks for the Hoy Día program that is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the Telemundo network .

As part of the Christmas preview, Adamari Lopez published in the social network of the little camera a video where he appears playing back with the song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by the American singer Mariah Carey, at the same time that he dances next to a Christmas tree in the set design of the program.

Adamari Lopez In the clip, she wears a red dress in tune with the era that highlights her elaborate silhouette as a result of her physical effort and good nutrition. This is combined with a delicate make up and straight hair combed back, while the gifts surround her next to the little pin.

Although at first glance everything seems to be going well, his followers did not like this kind of greeting at all and they destroyed it on the network. “Let’s celebrate this Christmas week!” Adamari Lopez next to the video in his feed and the bad comments were immediately noticed.

So far the publication of Adamari Lopez it reached more than 100 thousand likes but has very negative appreciations, such as “You can’t even look like a clown, you clown”; “Even a singer is believed now”; “Now that she has lost weight, she even comes out in the soup, how vain”: “Before you seemed more human, now very superficial.”