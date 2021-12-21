They murder another urban singer in Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican Police reported this Monday the murder of the emerging singer Jethzaniel Rosario Brito, 32 years old and known as Jehza, the second violent death of an interpreter of the urban genre on the island in recent days.

Rosario Brito was found with gunshot wounds in different parts of the body in the Jardines de Country Club urbanization in Carolina, in the north of the island.

Officers arrived on the scene after being alerted to an anonymous call about firearm detonations at the scene late Sunday, according to the police statement.

In relation to these events, a 29-year-old man, identified as Bryan Guerrero Martínez, who had several gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital.

The record label to which Rosario Brito belonged, White Lion Records, mourned her death on her Instagram account, asking not to receive calls because “a son” had left.

Jehza posted earlier in the month in this social network the launch of a remix or remix with other artists with the title “I know”.

His murder occurred two days after that of another emerging artist of the genre: Francisco Santiago Serrano, 37 years old and known in the world as Cano El Bárbaro.

His body was found with several gunshot wounds last Friday on the PR-60 ​​highway, kilometer 2, in the direction of Humacao towards Las Piedras.

Crime has increased considerably this year on the island, where, according to the latest police summary, 604 murders were counted up to this weekend, 81 more than in 2020.