They play audios of calls to Raphy Pina

The jury of seven women and five men heard for the first time today some of the phone calls that federal authorities intercepted and recorded to Raphy Pina Nieves.

One of the calls is about a conversation that the artistic producer had on February 6, 2020 with Joed Romero Soler, who is an employee of a gas station that Pina Nieves has in Caguas, “Rogelio’s Ice Plant”.

The audio was reproduced in room 2 of Judge Francisco Besosa, in the Federal Court in Hato Rey, while on the witness stand was the agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English), Joel Rosario, who participated in the monitoring of the recorded conversations.

Rosario said that for February, March and April 2020 she was working in the FBI’s Money Laundering Unit in San Juan, when she was in charge of monitoring the intercepted calls to the phone of Pina Nieves and Romero Soler.

He indicated that they recorded about 2,500 calls to Romero Soler and approximately 1,000 telephone conversations to Pina Nieves.

At around 3:00 p.m. yesterday, the Public Ministry began to distribute the paper copies of the transcript in Spanish and English of a telephone conversation recorded by the FBI on February 6, 2020.

As the court officer was handing them the copies, the jurors could be seen immediately begin to read the documents carefully, without the prosecutor beginning to play the audios yet.

In this way, the members of the jury were able to follow the course of the recording, which was reproduced in open court with an audio that was difficult to understand if the transcription was not available, as the quality was terrible. At times, excerpts from the conversation could be heard more clearly.

It is worth mentioning that one moment, some members of the jury could not contain a small laugh at a humorous comment from the conversation. However, it was possible to observe that none of them lost the recording tract, since they all turned the page at the same time when the text corresponding to the audio they heard in the room continued on the next page.

As the federal prosecutor’s office had anticipated, in that call the defendant is heard talking about a house that he has in the Caguas Real urbanization, where FBI agents seized two pistols, one of which was illegally modified to fire automatically.

In another of the moments it could be heard when a voice that, supposedly, is from Pina Nieves says: “[…] pistols, rifle, bullets […]Although it was not possible to transcribe the entire sentence, the sequence of those three words coincides with the sentence quoted by federal prosecutor María Montañez during her opening arguments for the trial.

When addressing the jury for the first time, Montañez alleged that, in the recorded call, Pina Nieves told Romero Soler that in a room of the house in Caguas Real: “I have money, all kinds of things, my pistols, rifle and bullets.” .

During the call, Raphy Pina and Romero Soler were heard talking about different types of businesses and various money figures, some related in some way to the musician Daddy Yankee, but it was not possible to hear the context in which the mention was made.

Later, at the request of prosecutor Montañez, a recording of a call that Pina Nieves had with Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, producer of the television program “La Comay”, was heard.

In the March 2020 call, which was heard better than the previous one, Santarrosa asked Pina Nieves where she was living and the accused replied: “On both sides, in Caguas and Gurabo.”

The conversation revolved around the fact that Police officers had arrived “with long weapons” at the Ciudad Jardín urbanization in Gurabo because the alarm had sounded, as Santarrosa described to Pina Nieves, who replied that the mobilization was due to the fact that the accidentally triggered the alarm.

The defense has presented the jury with information suggesting that Pina Nieves, in fact, resides in Gurabo.

Last week, when leaving the court, when Pina Nieves was asked where she resides, she replied: “I live in Gurabo.”

However, with the reproduction of both calls, the federal prosecutor’s office tried to prove to the jury that Pina Nieves had knowledge that the weapons were in the house and that the defendant recognized the property in the Caguas Real urbanization as his own, prior to the FBI will occupy the two firearms.

For the same purpose, the federal prosecutor’s office also played other recorded calls. Some were conversations that Pina Nieves had on April 1, 2020 with security guards of the Caguas Real urbanization to inform them that FBI agents were raiding her house and with an alarm company to let her know that she knew that it had been activated in that same house.

In other recordings shown in the room, Pina Nieves speaks with a person with a female voice informing her about the raid on the house.

Meanwhile, in another recording he is heard talking about his business Rogelio’s Ice Plant in Caguas and in another he says his date of birth, which the prosecutor used to compare with a document shown in the room that corroborated said information.

The cross-examination was scheduled for this Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Upon his departure from court, attorney Francisco Rebollo indicated that the federal prosecutor’s office announced that agent Rosario will be the last prosecution witness.

Rebollo did not want to indicate whether the defense will present any witnesses, but it could be interpreted that it will because he indicated: “I believe that (the trial) ends on Wednesday or Thursday.”

For her part, while leaving the court, Pina Nieves reiterated that she feels: “Quiet. The same, positive, calm ”.

In addition to going out with her partner Natti Natasha, who had been there last Thursday, Pina Nieves was also accompanied by her daughter and two older children, who attended the trial for the first time.

When asked, he said that it made him feel “like any other parent … super important that they always support me.”

Pina Nieves faces two counts of illegal possession of a firearm illegally modified to fire automatically and of possession of a firearm by a person who was convicted of a federal crime.

For each charge you expose yourself to a maximum of ten years in prison.