They will give minimum wage to food delivery men in New York

EFE.- New York food delivery people, who number more than 65,000 people, will have as of January 1, 2023 a minimum pay that will be imposed by the city council of the city and that will not include the tips they may receive, announced today Mayor Bill de Blasio .

The structure of this salary, an achievement in a sector lacking, until recently, the minimum rights and which has begun to mobilize en masse in the year that ends, will be established among all interested parties, including workers.

This is the most striking of others that the mayor announced today for this sector, and which will also include registering them in the municipal health insurance called NY Care designed for people without health coverage.

There will also be other measures that will be applied from next April 1, such as providing them with thermal insulation bags, weekly payments without fees that they have to pay to process them, prior information on each trip (with the possibility of rejecting very distant deliveries) , and the right to refuse to go through places considered dangerous such as tunnels or bridges.

In addition, and in response to complaints about the insecurity of these workers, who for the most part work with bicycles, the lighting in the bike lanes will be reinforced, the number of security cameras will be increased and a program to recover stolen bicycles, among other measures.

The food delivery sector, which has been in progress for several years, grew even more with the coronavirus pandemic and home confinement, which allows them to be considered “essential workers,” Mayor De Blasio said today.

The advances announced today have been achieved in large part thanks to the mobilization of the main organization in the sector, called “Los Deliveristas Unidos” (sic, in Spanglish), since it is a sector largely dominated by delivery men of Latino origin, and more specifically Guatemalans.

The United Deliveristas began by asking for more basic rights such as being able to use the bathrooms in the restaurants they served or not having to pay themselves for the thermal bags, but their alliance with the NGO Worker’s Justice Project has crystallized into a platform of claims more structured and that today reaped its first results.

