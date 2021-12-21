This is how a video game fan can take advantage of a 3D printer

A 3D printer can give a lot of play to fans of the digital world, either by allowing them to create their own collection of dolls inspired by their favorite video games, but also as a resource to preserve consoles and classic games. We will talk about all this in this special.

Once immersed in the world of 3D printing, we find ourselves with an addictive hobby in which we do not stop evolving. Something that we can achieve if we bet on 3D printers such as the Ender 3 S1, CR-10 Smart or the CR-200B, all from Creality, which bring the possibility closer to the initiated, but at the same time have the necessary specifications to accompany those who want to achieve good results. In this article we are going to discover what such an exciting and established hobbyAs video games are, it can go hand in hand with burgeoning 3D printing. Double the fun, regardless of the level of knowledge we have in the matter.

The appearance of the consoles has always been a very important factor for gamers. The design of many of them has led them to become authentic icons for different generations. Currently, it is difficult to access old hardware, due to availability and price, so many opt for emulation to enjoy the games of other times. Somehow we are preserving the history of the video game, as recommended by the Preserving Virtual Worlds initiative.

We will agree that the perfect hardware to mount our emulation system is the Raspberry PiBut finding a nice case for the occasion can be expensive. How about we print it for ourselves? On pages like Thingiverse we will find many high quality models. 3D models that have a Creative Commons license and we can download without major problem, even the most handyman will be able to make modifications to generate their own versions. We recommend you take a look at the consoles of the big N, like the bizarre Super Nintendo in the North American edition, the eternal NES or the Nintendo 64 in the mini version.

Outside of consoles, we can find fantastic projects like the one made by Christopher Tan, who has shared with the universe of creators a real miniature arcade machine.

Repair and customize our game tools

With 3D printers like the Ender 3 S1, CR-10 Smart or CR-200B, we can repair parts of an old console, also of its accessories and peripherals. Imagine an outer shell that has received a major blow, or buttons on the remote that have been broken. If it is newer devices, there is still the possibility of finding spare parts, but if we are talking about old consoles, it is impossible to find those parts. At the same time that we solve a problem, we save the time and money of the search.

We not only have to think about fixing, it is also possible to use the ability of a 3D printer to customize our game tools. We are sure that this is a possibility that many players will love: being able to create keys with special textures for the keyboard, or make aesthetic modifications and functional to a command.

We have examples of what you can get on the Thingiverse resource page, just search for the word “controller”. We can also do the test in another prominent place such as Cults. Let’s go with some examples:

Turn your favorite characters into real objects

If you are well into the gaming world, it is difficult that you have remained oblivious to all that figurine market that appear with the main videogames. Special editions, Amiibo-type accessories or memories with the most beloved characters assail us to clothe our favorite series. What if we print it ourselves with a Creality model? Whether using models already created by people versed in the matter, or by daring ourselves with modeling, we can achieve quite decent results. And above all, a more personal job that we will love to improve.

Impressive the Thunderhawk from Horizon Zero Dawn.

The bust of Kratos, for those who like to decorate the room with God of War motifs.

There are thousands of figures to print on Nintendo, we recommend you see the pixelated Mario or Goomba.

A simple classic, but very attractive, is this Aku Aku mask from Crash Bandicoot.

Decorate your gaming room

If you don’t have enough with the figures, you should know that there is a whole arsenal of accessories and gadgets ready to be printed and with them make the home more gaming. Some more decorative, others more functional, but ideal to captivate any player.

How about a pot with motifs from the Zelda saga? Or do you prefer it from Mario? Or Pokémon?

The same interests you more objects such as coasters with motifs of games of the 8-bit era, hearts made of pixels, or holders for headband headphones.

We ended up helping a little with the organization of our games and memories, highlighting the NES cartridge, which has space for cards inside. No less interesting are the filing cabinets for Switch or PS5.

BONUS: The video game box for a gift

We leave for the end an option that brings out the reality of the current video game: the physical disappears and we adapt to the digital. Either with Game Pass or PlayStation Plus subscriptions, or because we buy the specific titles from the online stores of the main companies.

With this new panorama we are left without that beautiful box that appears in our collection of physical games, because a good solution is to create our own container. On the web we find examples such as the recognizable PS4 box for Blu-ray discs, we just need to search a bit in Google for the title cover.

It also seems to us a nice way to give to someone else a download code, we are giving something more pleasant physical than a number written on a piece of paper.

Are you missing the 3D printer? Creality has the solution

As you have seen in this article, we are living a fantastic time for 3D printers. Companies like Creality offer tools that allow us to do things as attractive as they are functional, at a price that is available to anyone.

If after reading this you have become convinced and want to exploit your creativity, it is best to take a look at devices such as the Ender 3 S1, CR-10 Smart or the CR-200B that Creality sells. You will have a great community that will help you get the most out of it. Do you already know where you want to start?